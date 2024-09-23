Ministry of Textiles Prioritizes Artisan Empowerment and Global Competitiveness in First 100 Days

As part of the Government’s transformative vision for the textiles sector, the Ministry of Textiles has focused on strengthening the sector’s contribution to India’s socio-economic progress, empowering artisans, and enhancing India’s position in the global textile industry during the first 100 days of this Government. Below are some of the key highlights:

1. 10th National Handloom Day Celebration

On August 7, 2024, the Ministry of Textiles celebrated National Handloom Day, raising awareness about the handloom industry’s pivotal role in India’s economy. The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred 5 Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 17 National Handloom Awards.

Various activities were organized across the country to promote handlooms, with participation from State Governments, Weaver Service Centres, and various educational and handloom institutions. These included a social media campaign through the My Gov portal, a Special Sourcing Show (B2B) in Varanasi by the Handloom Export Promotion Council, and the “Know Your Weaves” event at the Crafts Museum, which raised awareness among 9,000 Delhi school students.

Additionally, the Virasat exhibition of handloom products was held at Handloom Haat and Delhi Haat, with expos and awareness activities in colleges. Institutions like NIFT and Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology (IIHTs) also organized thematic displays, weaving demonstrations, panel discussions, quizzes, and fashion presentations.

2. Skilling Programme in 100 Handloom & Handicrafts Clusters

On July 27, 2024, the Ministry launched the ‘Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme’ to enhance technical and soft skills among artisans and handloom weavers. So far, 3,600 artisans and weavers have benefited, with certificates and toolkits distributed to improve their craft and market competitiveness. The initiative is aimed at fulfilling the current demand & design needs of the market.

3. ‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav 2024’

Launched on August 22, 2024, the ‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav 2024’ empowered 100 women artisans known as Shilp Didis from 72 districts across 23 states. Through this fortnight long initiative, women artisans were provided marketing opportunities at Dilli Haat, INA, fostering economic independence and entrepreneurship among women artisans.

4. Textile Gallery Inauguration at Crafts Museum

On August 8, 2024, the Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated a new Textile Gallery at the Crafts Museum, showcasing India’s rich handloom and handcrafted textile heritage. The gallery features around 28,000 handmade artifacts, with 150 displayed items reflecting the country’s vibrant cultural legacy.

5. Eri Sericulture Promotional Project in Gujarat

In a major boost to sustainable agriculture, the Ministry launched the Eri Sericulture Promotional Project on August 9, 2024, aimed at encouraging 500 castor-growing farmers to adopt Eri culture. This initiative has so far educated 100 farmers and aims to provide an additional income stream for farmers in Gujarat, leveraging the state’s abundant castor plants.

6. Startups in Technical Textiles

On September 6, 2024, the Ministry approved 12 startup proposals under the component for Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) initiative under National Technical Textiles Mission. Support up to ₹50 lakhs per startup is provided under the Scheme. These startups focus on innovative fields such as composites, medical textiles, smart textiles, and sustainable textiles, driving job creation and reducing dependency on imports.

7. New Pricing Methodology for Jute Sacking Bags

In a landmark decision on August 28, 2024, the Government approved a new pricing methodology for jute sacking bags based on Tariff Commission study report, which will provide better pricing to jute mills. This move benefits around 4 lakh jute mill workers and 40 lakh farmer families engaged in jute cultivation, primarily in West Bengal.

This would facilitate jute mills for investment in the jute industry for modernization and diversification. The decision is aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting domestic jute production and protecting the environment through the use of biodegradable and renewable jute.

8. VisioNxt Fashion Trend Insight and Forecasting System

On September 5, 2024, the Ministry launched VisioNxt, a pioneering fashion trend insight and forecasting system using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI). This initiative aims to support weavers, manufacturers, startups, and retailers by providing accurate trend forecasts, thus strengthening India’s position in the global fashion industry.

VisioNxt has developed a comprehensive Web Portal, a bilingual Fashion Trend Book available in both Hindi and English, and a detailed Taxonomy E-book. These tools are designed to be easily accessible and provide valuable insights and trends that can help industry professionals stay ahead in the dynamic world of fashion.

9. Curtain Raiser of Bharat Tex 2025

On September 4, 2024, the Ministry unveiled the website and brochure for Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global textile event promoting India as a sourcing and investment destination. Over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from 110 countries, and more than 120,000 visitors are expected to participate, making it one of the largest global textiles shows.

The event aims to build on the tremendous success of its last edition in 2024. Centered around the themes of resilient global value chains and textile sustainability, this year’s show promises to be even more dynamic and engaging. It is expected to attract top policymakers, global CEOs, international exhibitors, and buyers from around the world, making it an even more vibrant and influential platform than the first edition.

10. International Conference on Technical Textiles

From September 6-7, 2024, the Ministry organized an international conference that brought together industry leaders, researchers, state governments, line Ministries and international stakeholders to discuss the future of technical textiles. This conference aimed at promoting indigenous products and developing new markets for technical textiles in both domestic and export segments.

The direct engagement and exhibition of products provided valuable insights into the requirements for technical textiles and the availability of indigenous products. Additionally, participating State Governments informed participants about their investment policies and incentive structures. This initiative is expected to stimulate market growth in new application areas and open up new avenues for exports, further enhancing the industry’s development.

These achievements highlight the Ministry of Textiles’ commitment to revitalizing India’s textile sector, fostering innovation, and improving the livelihoods of artisans and weavers across the country.