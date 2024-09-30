Ministry of Textiles organizes ‘Office Cleanliness Drive’, ‘Cyber Hygiene Initiatives’, and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs’ under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

A number of activities including ‘Cleaning of Office Premises’, ‘Cyber Hygiene Activities, and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs’ were conducted by the organizations under the Ministry of Textiles.

Jute Corporation of India

“With the motto ‘Cleanliness Begins with Healthy Workers,’ The Jute Corporation of India Limited organized a health camp for Safai Mitras at its Head Office in Kolkata. Additionally, an awareness campaign under Swachhata Hi Seva was conducted, involving school children. The students participated in a poster-making competition, contributing creatively to promote a greener and cleaner environment for a better future.”

Office of Development Commissioner (Handloom)

“As part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), along with field offices including the Weaver’s Service Centre and the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, organized a debate competition on the theme ‘Ek Kadam Swachhata Ki Aur.”

Cotton Corporation of India

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign, section heads conducted visits to their respective sections to assess the maintenance of files.

National Institute of Fashion Technology

The observance of cyber hygiene activities was undertaken at various NIFT campuses across the country as part of the “Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign.”