Ministry of Textiles leads comprehensive ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ Campaign with focus on Sustainability, Cleanliness, and Cyber Hygiene

Ministry of Textiles, through its various Public Sector Undertakings offices, attached and Statutory Bodies offices observed the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata”.

Under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, the Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi, organized a vibrant poster-making competition. Employees showcased their creativity by designing impactful messages on cleanliness, inspiring everyone towards a cleaner, greener future.

The Ministry has also organized a technical session on ‘Cyber Security/ Cyber Hygiene’ under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ for cyber security awareness. Officials of the Ministry and organization under the Ministry’s purview attended the session.

National Textiles Corporation

National Textiles Corporation arranged an Organized “SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir” Health checkup.

Jute Corporation of India

Tree Plantation Drive was carried out across the offices of Jute Corporation of India (JCI) under the theme ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’. JCI has planted 150+ trees including fruit-bearing trees like Mango, guava, etc. This effort is carried out to ensure a greener and healthier environment.

Cotton Corporation of India

As a part of Swachhata Hi Seva, an activity related to the trimming /pruning of trees was conducted at the offices of Cotton Corporation of India.

Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms)

The office of Development Commissioner (DC) has established ‘Selfie Point’ where around 50 employees have taken/ selfies under the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has organized a Workshop on Sustainable fashion & Disposal of consumable stores scrap activities undertaken under the Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign.

Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts)

The office of DC (Handicrafts) has initiated rigorous cleanliness drive inside and outside office premises. In this connection, the officers/officials of DC (H) have done deep cleaning inside cupboards, drawers, and washrooms. Employees of the office of DC (H) performed Sharam Dan for Swachhta ki Bhagidari.