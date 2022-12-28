Ministry of Textiles inviting Research proposals for Funding for Design, Development and Manufacturing of Machinery, Tools, Equipment, and Testing Instruments under NTTM

In order to position India as the global leader in Technical Textiles manufacturing, Government of India, Ministry of Textiles is inviting Research proposals for Funding for Design, Development and Manufacturing of Machinery, Tools, Equipment, and Testing Instruments under NTTM.

As on date high-tech machinery, equipment, plants, special tools and accessories are being largely imported. In order to meet the diverse needs of textile industry and to make our nation self-reliant and Atmanirbhar, it is essential to go for indigenisation by tapping the local skill in design, engineering, fabrication and prototyping. Hence NTTM under Component-I (Research, Innovation and Development) envisages indigenous manufacturing of machinery, equipment, tools and testing instruments for Technical Textiles on Make in India concept.

Novel proposals are invited from Companies engaged in manufacturing of any machinery (preferably Textile machinery), Textile/Garment value chain manufacturers, Research organisations, Academic institutions (both public funded and private).

The detailed General guidelines are available on the official website of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), Ministry of Textiles, viz. nttm.texmin.gov.in

https://nttm.texmin.gov.in/pdf/WhatsNew/GuidelineMachineryManufacturing.pdf

Indigenous development of state-of-the-art technical textile machinery and equipment would support and enhance the manufacturing capabilities of high-end technological products, and thus would play an instrumental role in driving India’s Technology Readiness Level in technical textiles.