Ministry of Textiles implements cleanliness drives, health checkups, and waste management initiatives under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

Ministry of Textiles, through its various Public Sector Undertakings, attached, Autonomous Bodies, and Statutory Bodies offices observed the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata”.

Under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign, senior officers visited the divisions/sections of the Ministry of Textiles at Udyog Bhawan, to inspect their cleanliness.

National Textiles Corporation

National Textiles Corporation organized a “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir” health checkup camp.

Jute Corporation of India

A glimpse of a few steps taken by the Jute Corporation of India Limited for a cleaner tomorrow. Cleaning of public areas and water bodies was undertaken to ensure a healthier environment. Further, Swachhata activities are carried out inside the office premises to make it a better workplace under SHS – 2024.

Cotton Corporation of India

Cotton Corporation of India organized a workshop on Sensitization for health and wellbeing of Safai Mitra as a part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms)

The office of DC (Handlooms) has conducted ‘Waste to Art Installations’ (Murals, sculptures, Decorative items) along with field offices i.e. Weavers’ Service Centre (WSC) and Indian Institute of Handloom Technology’s (IIHT) under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School of Textile and Management (SVPSTM)

“Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir” health checkup camp was arranged by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School of Textile and Management.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has organized weeding out of files under the Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC)

The Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. also actively participated in the campaign. All employees from branch offices took part in a cleanliness drive on September 26, 2024 and also undertook Shramdaan at Bunkar Colony Bharat Nagar.

Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicraft)

The office of DC (Handicrafts) has initiated rigorous cleanliness drive in and outside office premises. In this connection the officer/officials of DC(H) have taken an initiative to keep all the dry waste and wet waste in the trash can separately by making two colors of Bins i.e., Red for wet waste and Green for dry waste. Usually, offices have dry waste in the form of paper, plastic bottles, plastic cups, etc., and wet waste in the form of food items, soiled food wrappers, hygiene products, yard waste, tissues paper towels, etc. The officers and staff of DC(H) have been made aware about importance of wet and dry waste segregation for health and hygiene purposes.