Ministry of Textiles engages in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ Campaign with nationwide activities

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign, the Ministry of Textiles organized a series of cleanliness and waste management initiatives across its offices, educational institutions, and affiliated organizations.

In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a cleaner and greener India, the Ministry’s efforts were aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness and sustainability. Various activities were conducted involving employees, students, and officials, highlighting the theme of ‘Waste to Wealth.’

Waste to Wealth Initiatives at NIFT Campuses

Across National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses, students participated in ‘Waste to Wealth’ activities. They showcased their creativity by transforming waste materials such as cloth, paper, and plastic into usable products, decorative pieces, murals, and sculptures. This initiative not only promoted environmental consciousness but also demonstrated innovative ways to utilize waste.

Digital Transformation of Records by the Textiles Committee

The Textiles Committee, at its headquarter and regional offices across the country, contributed to the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign by promoting the digitization of records. As part of the initiative, 100 files and 50 services were digitized, further aligning with the Government of India’s vision for a Digital India and reducing paper waste.

Cleanliness Drives at Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) also actively participated in the campaign. Employees from both the headquarters and branch offices took part in a cleanliness drive on September 20, 2024. Special efforts were made to clean and organize record rooms across all offices, contributing to an enhanced and organized workplace environment.

Slogan Writing and Painting Competitions

To engage the community, the Ministry of Textiles organized various competitions including slogan writing, quote writing, and painting competitions across its offices and educational institutions. These activities encouraged participants to express their ideas on cleanliness and environmental protection through art and creativity.

Deep Cleaning Drive at Ministry of Textiles Headquarters

A deep cleaning drive was conducted at the Ministry of Textiles headquarters, with senior officers visiting different divisions and sections to ensure cleanliness. The initiative was aimed at setting an example of cleanliness in the workplace, promoting a clean and healthy working environment for all employees.

These activities are part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, which is being observed across the country in the lead-up to the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.