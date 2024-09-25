Ministry of Textiles conducts Special Campaign 4.0 for disposal of pending matters and encouraging Swachhata

The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October 2024 with a focus on Swachhta and reducing pendency in the Government.

Special Campaign 4.0 drives have been started wherein all the organizations under the Ministry of Textiles are promoting cleanliness. The Ministry is conducting extensive cleanliness drives to enhance workplace hygiene and ensure a cleaner environment. The reducing Pendency component of the campaign aims to prioritize the disposal of outdated files both physical and digital, to streamline operation and improve record management.

Special campaign 4.0 is being executed in two phases: the Preparatory Phase and the Implementation Phase. During the Preparatory Phase, from September 14th to September 30th, 2024, preparations are done to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. The Implementation Phase will follow from October 2nd to October 31st, 2024, focusing on active implementation and monitoring.

The Ministry of Textiles is dedicated to making Swachhata, a routine practice and remains committed to addressing public grievances promptly. By participating in Special Campaign 4.0, the Ministry aims to set new benchmarks in cleanliness and efficiency, further contributing to cleaner and more effective governance.

During the last year Special Campaign 3.0, various activities were undertaken to promote cleanliness and reduce pendency within government operations. During the campaign, mass cleanliness drives were successfully done at 431 sites by encouraging public participation. A comprehensive review of over 41,000 files (physical and electronic) was carried out, about 10,000 physical files were weeded out and over 1800 e-files were closed. As a result of this diligent review process, approx. 69,793 square feet of space was freed and revenue of Rs.18, 82, 995/- was generated by the disposal of scrap and other redundant material. As part of its sustainable practices, the Ministry also organized a cloth donation drive, placing collection bins at Udyog Bhawan, where officials actively participated in the initiative.