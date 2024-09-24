Ministry of Textiles conducts comprehensive cleanliness and hygiene campaign under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

The Ministry of Textiles, through its various subordinate offices, attached, and autonomous bodies, is observing the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.” This initiative is a part of the nationwide cleanliness drive, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a cleaner and greener India.

Jute Corporation of India

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Regional Office in Nagaon took the lead by organizing a free health check-up camp for the Safai Mitras of the Nagaon Municipal Board. This initiative was a gesture of gratitude for the hard work and dedication of Safai Karamcharis, recognizing their essential role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in daily life.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

At NIFT campuses, street plays, Nukkad Nataks, and reel-making competition skits were organized to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene. NIFT students performed with enthusiasm, energizing the campus with creative and impactful performances centered around the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.” These efforts inspired both students and staff to take concrete action towards a cleaner, greener India.

Ministry of Textiles Headquarters

At the Ministry of Textiles Headquarters, a special event under the theme “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs” was organized. Masks and sanitizers were distributed to Safai Karamcharis to promote personal hygiene and protection, ensuring their health and well-being as they continue to play an indispensable role in keeping workplaces and public spaces clean.

Textiles Committee

The Textiles Committee launched a cyber hygiene drive across its headquarters and regional offices. As part of this initiative, antivirus software was installed, and awareness workshops were held to sensitize employees about cyber hygiene. Senior officers also inspected different sections and divisions, ensuring the cleanliness and beautification of the workplace. The initiative aimed to enhance office space management and ensure better cybersecurity practices.