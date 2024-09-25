Ministry of Textiles conducts cleanliness campaign under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

Public Sector Undertakings & Field Offices under the Ministry of Textiles are propagating the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.”

National Textiles Corporation

Employees of National Textiles Corporation participated in Essay Writing Competition on the theme ‘Swachhata Hi Seva” and organized a mass cleanliness drive.

Jute Corporation of India

Under Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari, employees of Jute Corporation of India cleaned the Godown at Departmental Purchase Center. Swachhata theme-based Drawing Competition was conducted in Schools for creating awareness & importance of Swachhata in everybody’s life.

Cotton Corporation of India

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva, awareness activity related to Cyber Hygiene was conducted at the offices of Cotton Corporation of India.

Weavers Service Centers & IIHTs

‘Swachh Bharat Cultural Fests’ for Local & regional art, culture, music & dance forms of office space conducted by Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms) along with field offices i.e. Weavers’ Service Centre (WSC) and Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHTs) under Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign (SHS).