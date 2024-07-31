Ministry of Textiles approves 19 research projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

The Mission Steering Group under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Textiles has approved 19 research projects of value appox. INR 21 Cr. across different fields of Technical Textiles under the National Technical Textiles Mission.

The research projects were approved across key strategic areas of composites, geo textiles, smart textiles and machineries etc. in the 9th Mission Steering Group meeting. The approved projects were proposed by eminent research bodies and institutions including Indian Institute of Technology, National Institute of Technology, and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research etc.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress on R&D, promotion and market development, export promotion and education, training and skill development under the Mission. The Union Minister reviewed 27 applications from 16 public and 11 private institutes which were earlier approved for introducing papers on technical textiles, procuring lab infrastructure and training of trainers across different application areas. He also reviewed Internship initiatives and skilling initiatives taken by the Ministry under the Mission.

Member NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Adviser, Chairman ISRO, and senior officials from Department of Science & Technology, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Railway Board, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Defence, and eminent members from industry and associations attended the meeting.