Ministry of Textiles approved Pashmina Wool Development Scheme under Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP) with a budget allocation of Rs.29.25 Cr for 2021-22 to 2025-26

New Delhi : Government of India has implemented Reconstruction Plan for UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh during financial year 2017-18 to 2021-22. Progress made on the development of Pashmina in UT of Ladakh is annexed.

The Ministry of Textiles has approved Pashmina Wool Development Scheme under Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP) with a budget allocation of Rs.29.25 Cr. for implementation during FY from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Provision has been made to provide financial assistance in form of Revolving Fund for procurement/marketing of pashmina wool in UT of Ladakh and UT of J&K. A project to set up Dehairing plant along with ancillary machines at Leh, UT of Ladakh with project cost of Rs.19.75 Cr. has been sanctioned and out of it Rs.12.92 Cr. has been released. A provision has been made under the HRD component of IWDP regarding awareness and training to wool growers including UT of Jammu & Kashmir as well as pashmina Nomads of UT of Ladakh region.

A project for registering pashmina wool of Ladakh region under Geographical Indication (GI) Act with a cost of Rs.15.00 Lakh has been sanctioned in favour of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. An application for registering of pashmina raw wool under GI Act has already been filed in November, 2020.

Order for procurement of pashmina Dehairing Plant has been placed by the Department of Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries, UT of Ladakh, Leh and ancillary machines have been procured. Consistent efforts are being made for expediting the pre-dispatch inspection of the machines before shipment.

Annexure

Progress on Pashmina Development in UT of Ladakh

(Rs. in lakhs)

S.

No.

Component

Fund sanctioned

Funds released

(2017 to 2022)

Physical Progress by I.A.

Name of implementing agency: LAHDC, Leh (UT of Ladakh)

1

Improving Nutritional status of Changra Goat:-

(i)Development of departmental fodder farm 10 hectares

50.00

50.00

2 farms developed

2

(ii)Development of departmental fodder farm 30 hectares

150.00

150.00

One farm developed

3

(iii).Creation of feed pelleting/fodder block making machine

293.00

246.50

Feed pelleting Machine purchased and installed

4

Socio economic upliftment of Live stockrearers:-

(i). Construction of shelter shed with guard room

180.00

180.00

80 units completed

5

(ii). Provision of portable tents and other incentives

150.00

100.00

600 units purchased & distributed

6

(iii). Predator proof corral with LED light

75.00

50.00

75 units completed & distributed to breeders

7

Strengthening of veterinary healthcare delivery system

147.50

147.50

2 sheep extension centre completed, vaccine van procured

3 existing centres were repaired & functional

8

Establishment of Pashmina goat units in non-traditional areas

200.00

200.00

100 units distributed to beneficiaries

9

Revolving fund for marketing of Pashmina

200.00

200.00

Revolving fund stands advancedto Pashmina breeders of Changthang Area in Leh

10

Selective breeding and result based study of Changra goat to increase productivity of the breed

76.00

46.00

Matter has been taken up with CIRG,Makhdoom (UP) for result based study of Changra goat in Leh, Ladakh, a group of scientist shall be visiting Leh. Matter was also discussed with Director, CSWRI for sending experts.

Location for Setting up of small ruminant clinic identified at Upshi and under construction

50 no.of Pashmina doe from Pashmina Goat farm has been purchased for study.

2 Veterinary Doctors has deputed for study based training to CSWRI &CIRG

11

Setting up of Pashmina De-hairing Plant at leh

1,975.72

1,292.716

Purchase order placed. Agreement with supplier signed & 20% payment released against bank guarantee. Ancillary machines procured

12

GI Registration of Pasmina Wool of Ladakh region

15.00

7.50

Patent application filed

Total

3,512.22

2,670.216

Name of implementing agency: LAHDC, Kargil (UT of Ladakh)

1

Improving Nutritional status of Changra Goat- Development of departmental fodder land

25.00

25.00

90% Land development work completed.

Electricity facilitation has been installed.

Constructed Dug well for lift irrigation pump

2

Socio economic upliftment of Live stockrearers- Predator proof corral with LED light

25.00

12.50

25 units of Predator proof corral with LED light procured

20% materials for predator proof corral stands purchased.

3

Strengthening of veterinary healthcare delivery system

117.50

117.50

sheep Extension Centre at Drass has been completed in all respect where as 2nd unit at Zanskar is under progress

The Solar power backup to the Vaccine store has been installed completely.

The Vaccine van procured with all accessories.

4

Establishment of Pashmina goat units in non-traditional areas

192.00

170.00

Material for shelter shed procured.

50 shelter sheds stands constructed 50 foundation stock distributed.

5

Up-gradation of Pashmina Goat Farm, Khangral

165.00

165.00

100% Land development work is completed.

Submersible water pump installed.

The construction of 2 nos of open shed, local type shed for kids, construction of feed/Medicine store, Fencing of 110 kanals of Farm land, one supervisory vehicle and construction of open paddock is completed

Total

524.50

490.00

Total (I + II)

4,036.72

3,160.216

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.