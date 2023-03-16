Ministry of Steel to sign MoU with selected companies under PLI scheme on 17th March

Ministry of Steel is organising an event on March 17, 2023 (Friday) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to sign MoUs with selected companies under PLI scheme for specialty steel. 57 MoUs from 27 companies covering 20 sub-categories will be signed during the event. The Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M, Scindia, senior officials from the Ministry of Steel and companies will grace the occasion.