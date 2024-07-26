Ministry of Steel Reports Surge in Steel Demand and Production

The Provisional data released by World Steel Association (WSA) is given below for 2022 and 2023 along with the production of crude steel by India and its share in World production.

Year Crude Steel Production (mt) World* India# % Share of India* 2022 1890.2 125.4 6.6 2023 1892.2 140.8 7.4 Source: *World Steel Association (WSA); #Joint Plant Committee mt=million tonnes; *provisional

Data on consumption of finished steel in India during 2023-24 and April-June 2024 (provisional) is given below: –

Year Finished Steel Consumption (alloy/stainless + non-alloy) (in mt) 2023-24 136.29 April-June 2024-25* 35.42 Source: Joint Plan Committee; * provisional

Data on steel exports by India along with its share in World’s steel export during 2023 is given below: –

Year Export (Semis + Finished Steel) (mt) World^* India# % Share of India* 2023 434.7 7.8 1.8 Source: ^ World Steel Association (WSA); #Joint Plant Committee; *provisional

Steel is a de-regulated sector. The Government acts as a facilitator, by creating conducive policy environment for development of the steel sector. The measures taken by the Government to improve production and consumption of steel in the country are as under: –