Ministry of Steel Promotes Cleanliness Awareness Under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024

In line with the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, the Ministry of Steel continues its commitment to promoting cleanliness and spreading awareness on maintaining a cleaner environment. As part of this initiative, the Ministry has donated a total of 160 dustbins to various institutions and public spaces in Delhi.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Steel, including the Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and other dignitaries, met with the Principal of Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi, to reinforce the importance of cleanliness within educational institutions. During the interaction, they emphasized the significance of proper waste management, encouraging the habit of using dustbins to prevent littering and maintain hygiene.

In support of this cause, 30 dustbins were installed at various locations within the University of Delhi, including 3 dustbins in the premises of Daulat Ram College itself. Furthermore, 50 dustbins were strategically placed in the Shastri Nagar area, and another 50 in the bustling Chandni Chowk market to support cleanliness in these heavily trafficked areas. To foster cleanliness habits in the younger generation, 20 dustbins were installed at a Government Boys/Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School in Harkesh Nagar. In addition, 10 dustbins were installed outside Udyog Bhavan, reinforcing the message of no littering in the vicinity of governmental buildings.

The Ministry of Steel remains fully committed to spreading the message of “No Littering” and encouraging everyone to use dustbins to maintain cleanliness in public spaces. This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024, aimed at fostering a cleaner and more sustainable environment across the country.

The Ministry encourages all citizens to join hands in promoting cleanliness and making India a litter-free, clean, and green nation.