Ministry of Steel onboards itself on National portal for GatiShakti

New Delhi :The Ministry of Steel has on boarded itself on PM GatiShakti Portal (National Master Plan portal) with the help of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BiSAG-N). It has created its first layer of data with uploading Geo locations of all the steel plants of CPSEs under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel. The Geo location of all the mines of these CPSEs under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel are also in the process of being uploaded.

BiSAG-N has created an application through which Ministry of Steel is planning to upload the Geo location of more than two thousand steel units (including big players) functioning in the country.

In future, with the Geo locations, it is also planned to upload other relevant attributes like production capacity, product details etc. of all the units/mines.

Apart from that, Ministry of Steel, in line with the goal of PM GatiShakti has identified 38 high impact projects to develop multimodal connectivity and bridge the missing infrastructure gaps. Planned expansion of railway lines, creation of new Inland Waterways, roads, ports, gas pipeline connectivity and airports/airstrips will result in creating much needed logistics solution, which will drive the steel sector towards achieving its targeted goals by 2030-31 as delineated in NSP (National Steel Policy) 2017.

Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for Infrastructure development was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in October 2021 with the objective to bring different Ministries together and for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity Projects. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments and will alsoleverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools.