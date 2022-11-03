Ministry of Steel Makes Special Campaign 2.0 a Grand Success

New Delhi : The Ministry of Steel along with 7 CPSEs viz. SAIL, RINL, NMDC, MOIL, MECON, KIOCL and MSTC under the Ministry actively participated in the ‘Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters “(SCDPM 2.0)”, held from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022. The objective of the campaign was to institutionalise swachhta and record management as a regular activities among employees and to minimise pendency, as well as strengthen the internal monitoring mechanism for the timely disposal of important items of government business pertaining to the Ministry.

The preparation phase of the campaign, which commenced from 14th-30th September 2022, was used to sensitise officials about the campaign, mobilise ground functionaries, identify trends , finalise the campaign sites, identify scrap and other redundant materials, etc.

Major thrust areas of the campaign were : selling scrap, furniture, papers, and e-waste to enable recycling and carrying out cleanliness activities, record management exercises, liquidating the pendency of VIP references, IMC references, PMO/state government references, public grievances, PG appeals, etc. The campaign was spearheaded and led under the guidance of the Steel Minister (HSM), the Minister of State for Steel, and the Secretary of Steel. Preparedness and implementation of the campaign were regularly reviewed by HSM, MOS (Steel), Secretary (Steel), and other senior officers through random checks of various floors and sections/rooms. The Steel Minister and the MoS (Steel) participated in the cleanliness activities in and around Udyog Bhawan, including at SAIL’s head office in New Delhi. Senior officers of the Ministry visited the offices of CPSEs located in Delhi and reviewed their preparedness and implementation of the campaign parameters.

During the campaign, steel CPSEs have freed up 37722 square feet of space from the disposal of metallic and non-metallic scrap, paper, e-waste, etc, and generated a revenue of approximately Rs 394 crore. Also, 568 square feet of space have been freed up in the ministry, generating revenue of Rs 0.80 lakh. Together with CPSEs, 58082 physical files and 10258 e-files were reviewed against the initial target of 55800 physical files and 7980 e-files. At least 43841 physical files have been weeded out, and 4947 electronic files have been closed. During the campaign, as against the target of 237 Swachhta campaigns, 278 Swachhta campaigns were carried out by the Ministry and its CPSEs. In addition, 114 PG appeals or grievances, 12 MP references, 8 PMO references, and 2 IMC references have been settled. Seven rules or processes have been simplified by steel CPSEs during the special campaign.

The campaign attracted a good amount of social media coverage, with more than 25 tweets and 250 retweets. The Ministry of Steel and its CPSEs actively participated on various social media platforms to create public awareness and accentuate Gandhiji’s vision that “Cleanliness is Next to Godliness.”

The ministry was not only able to achieve the targets set for various parameters at the start of the campaign but also exceeded the targets, especially with respect to the number of swachhta campaigns and the recording and weeding out of old files. The objectives of the campaign were realised under the able guidance of the Steel Minister, Minister of State (Steel), senior officers of the Ministry and active cooperation of the officers and employees, including the CPSEs under the Ministry. The special campaign of the Ministry touched the farthest remote areas of the country due to the pan-Indian presence of CPSEs with their offices, plants, mines, townships, etc. As a result of their active involvement in the campaign and by carrying out varied activities for the creation and maintenance of an eco-friendly environment in and around office premises, the Ministry has been able to achieve objectives of the special campaign 2.0 and will further continue its efforts of keeping the offices and surroundings clean in line with objectives of the Swachhta Campaign.