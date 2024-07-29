Ministry of Steel invites applications for National Metallurgist Awards -2024

The Ministry of Steel, Government of India confers National Metallurgist Awards to recognize outstanding contributions in the metallurgical field, covering Operations, Research & Development, Waste Management and Energy Conservation. Applications for National Metallurgist Awards (NMA)-2024 are invited from Individuals from Industry, Research & Academia.

The Awards will be given in the following four categories:-

Lifetime Achievement Award National Metallurgist Award Young Metallurgist Award Environment Metal Science Award for R&D in Iron & Steel Sector.

The application will only be received online through the web portal https://awards.steel.gov.in. The last date to receive the applications is 05:00 PM of 06/09/2024.

Guidelines regarding eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions related to National Metallurgist Awards are available at https://awards.steel.gov.in

This scheme is only for Indian nationals, who have contributed to the field of metallurgy in India through their work in Industry, R&D or Academia. Eligibility of candidate will be considered from 01/01/2024.