Ministry of Steel completes Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters

Ministry of Steel, in collaboration with its CPSEs has successfully completed the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0.

The SCDPM aims to systematically address and dispose of pending references across various categories, including Member of Parliament (MP) references, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) references, VIP and Cabinet references, State Government references, and CPGRAM matters and other important matters.

Performance of Ministry of Steel under SCDPM 4.0 highlights significant achievements, with 100% of references from Members of Parliament replied and all targeted public grievances have been disposed / closed. Additionally, 25380 physical files have been weeded out, 400 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted by Ministry of Steel and its CPSEs across the country.

