Ministry of Steel Celebrates the Culmination of #SwachhataHiSeva2024 Campaign and Launches Special Campaign 4.0

The Ministry of Steel today marked the successful culmination of the #SwachhataHiSeva2024 campaign in a ceremony held at the Steel Room, Udyog Bhawan. The event was graced by senior officials, including Joint Secretary Shri Sanjay Roy, Joint Secretary Shri Abhijit Narendra, and Deputy Secretary Shri Subhash Kumar. Several other officers and employees of the Ministry of Steel were also present to commemorate this special occasion.

The highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of the Ministry’s Safai Mitras for their invaluable contribution in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the office premises. These individuals were honored for their dedicated efforts in creating a healthy and clean work environment.

In a special segment of the event, the Ministry of Steel also recognized the efforts of Shri Abhay Raj Singh, Chairman of Prithak Foundation, and Ms. Sheetal, Principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), for their outstanding work at the grassroots level. Their contributions in fostering cleanliness and sanitation awareness, particularly among underprivileged children, were applauded. The Ministry highlighted the significance of instilling such values in the younger generation, recognizing them as the future of the nation.

With the culmination of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, the Ministry of Steel also announced the commencement of its next cleanliness initiative, *Special Campaign 4.0*. This month-long campaign, running from October 2 to October 31, 2024, will focus on reducing pendency within government operations while further promoting cleanliness across its offices and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Through this initiative, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to efficient governance and a cleaner working environment.

The Ministry of Steel remains committed to its goal of promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability in all its initiatives. The Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign has not only brought awareness but also inspired action across various levels, ensuring a cleaner and healthier India for future generations.