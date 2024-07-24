Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation Highlights Key Findings from NSO Survey

For the purpose of reviewing the framework and to address the issues raised from time to time on the subject results/ methodology questionnaire, etc of all National Sample Surveys conducted by this Ministry, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has constituted the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys (NSS) vide order dated 14.06.2024 as per the recommendation of National Statistical Commission (NSC). Further, so far as the Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) is concerned, no such committee exists as on date in MoSPI.The details of Steering Committee for NSS including composition and Terms of Reference are given in the Statement at Annexure.

Annexure

Thedetailsincludingcompositionandtermsof referenceareasunder:

Compositionofthe Steering Committee:

Prof. RajeevaLaxmanKarandikar, Chairman (NSC) Chairman Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy, former Professor, ISI Kolkata Member Dr. TathagataBandyopadhyay, former Professor, IIM Ahmedabad Member Dr. T. V. Ramanathan, D/o Statistics, S. P. Pune University Member Prof. SonalDe Desai, Professor, NCAER, New Delhi Member Dr. BiswanathGoldar, former Professor, Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), New Delhi Member Dr. Mausumi Bose, former Professor, ISI Kolkata Member Prof. S. Chandrasekhar, Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of DevelopmentResearch (IGIDR), Mumbai Member Chief Economic Adviser, DEA or its representative [Ms. Anuradha Guru, Economic Adviser] Member Representative from Reserve Bank of India [Shri Ravi Shankar, Adviser, RBI] Member CEO, NITI Aayog or its representative [Ms. Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser, NITI Aayog] Member DirectorGeneral(NSS),MoSPI Member DirectorGeneral(Statistics),MoSPI,NewDelhi Member ADG, SCD,NSSO,MoSPI,New Delhi Member ADG, SDRD, NSSO, MoSPI, Kolkata Member Director, Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Govt.. of Uttar Pradesh Member Director, Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Govt. of Karnataka Member DDG, Survey Coordination Division, NSSO, MoSPI Non-Member Secretary

(Note 1. The Member(s) at Sr. No. 2 to 7 above may be treated as Non-Official Member (s) as on date.

Note 2.It is further clarified that, where the membership is not designation-based in para Α above, such Members of the Steering Committee will be deemed nominated by their names. Members at serial numbers 12 to 17 would be deemed nominated as per their designation. Moreover, Members at serial numbers 9, 10 & 11 would be deemed nominated as per their designation or represented from their respective offices.)

B. The tenure of the Steering Committee will be for a period of two years. The Steering Committee shall make recommendations to NSC on the matters specified in following Terms of Reference (ToR).

To review the extant framework and to address the issues raised from time to time on the subject results/ methodology questionnaire, sampling frame, sampling design, concepts and definitions, survey instruments etc. related to all NationalSample Surveys as brought before the Steering Committee.

To examine the issues or any other matters raised from time to time on the subjectmethodology, etc. related to all National Sample Surveys by MOSPI or external entities as brought before the Steering Committee.

To review and advise on survey methodology including sampling frame, sampling design, survey instruments, etc. and to finalize tabulation plan of surveys.

Finalization and approval of survey results/ reports for release.

To provide guidance to conduct pilot surveys/pre-testing, if necessary, before finalizing schedules/ questionnaire for data collection from time to time.

To provide guidance for study and exploring the availability of administrative statistics relating to surveys/statistics.

To provide guidance for study/identify data gaps/additional data requirements, if any, in respect of surveys/statistics and suggest appropriate strategy for improvement.

To provide technical guidance to the Central and State (wherever State participation is there) level agencies for the conduct of the surveys.

Deliberate on any other matter relating to or incidental to the surveys/survey results referred to Steering Committee from time to time.

C. The Steering Committee will have the provision to constitute Working Group(s) for aforesaid purposes, if required. The Working Group(s) so formed will directly report to the Steering Committee.

D. The Survey Coordination Division (SCD) of NSSO shall issue separate order(s) for constitution of such Working Group(s) after taking due approval of the Competent Authority and provide all requisite secretarial assistance to such Working Group(s) for the administrative and financial purposes.