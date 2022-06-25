Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to organize iconic week celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during 27thJune-3rdJuly 2022

New Delhi :The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week’ starting from 27th June 2022 by organizing a series of activities. As a part of the celebration, Social Statistics Division of National Statistical Office is organisinga half-day seminar on28th June 2022 in hybrid mode on the topic “Data for Sustainable Development: India’s Environmental Accounts and its Role in Policy and Decision Making”.

The seminar is intended to provide an accelerated push towards ‘valuing nature’ and using these values in the global and national statistics aligning with the International Statistical Standard “System of Environment Economic Accounts (SEEA) framework”. The SEEA framework is aligned with the global commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The seminar is being organized at India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi. However, being hybrid in nature, participants from across the Nation and International UN Agencies/Organizationwill also be able to join the event through other media modes. The seminar will have two technical sessions viz., ‘SEEA perspective & its inter-linkages with SDGs’ and ‘Ocean Accounting’.