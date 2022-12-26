Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in convergence with Department of Border Management, MHA will launch ‘Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyaan’ in the 17000 Border Villages in 18 States/UTs during May 2023

Reservation to EWS

Due to the efforts of the Government, New Articles 15(6) and 16(6) were inserted in the Constitution vide the Constitution 103rdAmendment Act 2019. These Articles enable the States to provide upto 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Government jobs and Government Educational Institutions. Based on this 10% reservation scheme for the EWS was implemented by the Government in January 2019. Several Writs were filed before the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Constitution 103rdAmendment Act 2019. The lead case being WP 55 of 2019 – Janhit Abhiyan vs UOI. All these cases were referred for consideration of the Constitution bench by the Supreme Court on 5.8.2020. The Constitution Bench vide its majority judgment dated 7.11.2022 has upheld the validity of the Constitution 103rdAmendment Act 2019 and dismissed all the Writs.

Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA)

i. NMBA was launched on 15th August 2020 by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and is being implemented in 372 most vulnerable districts based on the findings of the first Comprehensive National Survey and inputs from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NMBA intends to reach out to the masses and spread awareness about substance use with focus on higher educational Institution, university campuses & schools, reaching out & identifying dependent population, focus on counselling & treatment facilities in hospitals & rehabilitation centres and Capacity building programmes for service providers.

ii. Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a continuous activity which is getting immense support from youth, women, educational institutions and all other segments of larger community.

iii. Achievements of NMBA

Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground,9.3+ crore people have been sensitized on substance use including 3+ Crore Youth and 2+ Crore Women.

Participation of 2.7+ Lakh educational institutions in NMBA.

8,000+ Master Volunteers (MVs) have been identified and trained to lead NMBA

Awareness through official Social Media accounts of theNMBA on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

NMBA Mobile Application developed to gather and collect the data of NMBA activities and represent on the NMBA Dashboard o n NMBA Website (http://nmba.dosje.gov.in).

1.67+ Crore students from 99,595 educational institution participated in the National Drug Free Pledge

Events like ‘Nashe se Azaadi- A National Youth and Students Interaction

Programme’, ‘Naya Bharat, Nasha Mukt Bharat’, ‘NMBA Interaction with

NCC’ are regularly organized to engage and connect with youth and other stakeholders.

Spiritual/Social Service organizations like Chinmaya Mission, RK Mission, Art of Living Foundation, Brahma Kumaris & Sant Nirankari Mission are active and have extended support to NMBA. National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) is a scheme under which financial assistance is provided to State Governments, UT Administration, NGOs/VOs and Government Hospitals for different programmes for Drug Demand Reduction for Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Counselling, Treatment and rehabilitation.

Following Activities have been undertaken under NAPDDR scheme:

Treatment and Counseling supported by MoSJE

341 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs)\

72 Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODICs)

49 Community based Peer led Intervention (CPLI)

41 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs)

14 District De-Addiction Centres (DDACs)

All of these facilities have been geo-tagged for ease of access to those in need.

National Toll-free De-Addiction Helpline ‘14446’

2,86,402 people benefitted from de-addiction and counselling

services in centers supported by MoSJE in 2021-22

Awareness

a. Navchetna Modules: 10+ lakh teachers & 2.4+ Crore students to be trained through the ‘NAVCHETNA Modules’ teacher training modules developed by MoSJE for sensitizing students (6th -11th standard), teachers and parents on drug dependence, related coping strategies and life skills.

b. In 2017-22, 2,66,817 people sensitised through 5,523 awareness programmes in SCERTs, Schools, College & Universities, NSS and NYK, Kendra Vidyalayas Sangathan (KVS) Institutions and Government Departments, GIAs.

Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs):

National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was entrusted with the task of setting up of 125 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals in 125 identified vulnerable districts/areas wherein no IRCAs were functional.

41 ATFs have been approved and services have been rolled out in 29 ATFs.

Way forward for next year

NMBA in Border Villages: Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in convergence with Department of Border Management, MHA will launch Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyaan in the 17000 Border Villages in 18 States/UTs during the month of May 2023.

De-Addiction Centres in Prisons : Till now 15 de-addiction centres in prison settings have been set up in different districts of Haryana and one de-addiction centre in prison setting has been set up in the State of Tripura.

Till now 15 de-addiction centres in prison settings have been set up in different districts of Haryana and one de-addiction centre in prison setting has been set up in the State of Tripura. Strengthening counselling and de-addiction facilities: For a wider reach of counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will be setting up District De-Addiction Centers (DDAC) in gap districts and Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATF) in government hospitals.

Pre & Post Matric Scholarship for SCs

F rom FY 2022-23, Pre-Matric Scholarships Schemes for SCs and Others is required to run online and Central Assistance will be paid directly into the account of beneficiaries through Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) through APBS;

From FY 2022-23, under Post and Pre-Matric Scholarship scheme for SCs, all verification process of the students shall be done using the authenticated databases automatically using the digital processes with little or no manual intervention;

From FY 2022-23 under Pre-Matric Scholarship scheme, online end to end processing, verification of eligibility credentials through online transaction to ensure greater transparency, control duplicity and wrongful claims by institutions has been started;

From FY 2022-23, scholarship applications is being invited on the State’s Scholarship Portals for the verification of beneficiaries’ credentials for both the above mentioned schemes for smooth and effective implementation of the schemes.

The physical and financial achievements made by thisDepartment during the year 2022 are as under:

Year PMS-SC Pre-Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others (Comp I) Pre-Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others (Comp II) No. of Beneficiaries (in Lakh) Central Assistance (Rs. In Crore) No. of Beneficiaries (in Lakh) Central Assistance (Rs. In Crore) No. of Beneficiaries (in Lakh) Central Assistance (Rs. In Crore) 2021-22 48.89* 4111.53* 34.79 509.34 332969 60.84

* No. of beneficiaries and amount may increase as the process of release of pending applications is still going on.

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE) is implementing the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) for Scheduled Caste etc. under which financial assistance is provided to selected students from Scheduled Castes; De notified, Nomadic & Semi – Nomadic Tribes; landless agricultural laborers and traditional artisan categories, for pursuing Masters and PhD level courses abroad.

Major Initiatives: This department reviews the NOS scheme guidelines from time to time and makes changes for simplifying the procedures and to make the process more transparent, Some Major Initiatives are as follow:-

Number of seats under NOS has been increased from 100 to 125 w.e.f 2021-22.

Candidates having unconditional offer letter are being given priority. Thus, blocking of slots by students not having confirmed admissions is avoided.

To ensure that the best students are selected who may afford the best quality education, students are now selected on the basis of merit based for the top 500 QS international ranking of institutions in which they have secured admissions w.e.f 2021-22.

Use of print, electronic & social media is harnessed in order to create awareness and publicize scholarship scheme among masses. Advertisements are released in National newspapers (dailies) as well as regional newspapers. The benefits of the scholarship schemes are disseminated through All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

Physical/Financial achievement of NOS Scheme.

125 candidates were selected during the Year 2022-23 i.e. all the available slots were completely filled. Allocations increased from Rs 30 Cr to Rs 35 Cr during 2021-22. B.E for 2022-23 is Rs. 36.00 crore.

Financial Year B.E. (Rs. In Crore) R.E. (Rs. In crore) Expenditure (Rs. In Crore) Selected Candidates 2018-19 15.00 15.00 5.97 100 2019-20 20.00 20.00 28.56 100 2020-21 20.00 30.00 32.92 100 2021-22 30.00 35.00 49.06 125 2022-23 36.00 60.00 (Proposed) 16.82* 125

* Expenditure till 12.12.2022

National Fellowships for SC Students (NFSC)

The objective of the Scheme is to provide fellowships in the form of financial assistance to students belonging to Scheduled Caste category to pursue higher studies leading to M. Phil., Ph.D. in Science, Humanities and Social Science streams, in Indian Universities/Institutions/Colleges recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Physical and Financial Performance for NFSC

Budget Estimate and Expenditure & Beneficiaries under National Fellowship for SC Students Year Budget Allocation (Rs. in crore) Fund Release (Rs. in crore) Fellowships awarded Total 2014-15 200.00 148.84 2000 2015-16 209.55 200.55 2000 2016-17 200.00 196.00 2000 2017-18 230.00 225.40 2000 2018-19 300.00 255.81 2315 2019-20 360.00 246.66 2366 2020-21 300.00 119.00 4841 (June 2020 cycle only and including backlog slots) 2021-22 300.00 122.43 1932

(Against merged cycle of Dec 2020 & Jun 2021 of NTA and June 2021 cycle of CSIR) 2022-23 173.00 85.00 (As on 12.12.2022) Vacant slots of previous years were carried over.

Result for 2022-23 is awaited.

Pre & Post Matric Scholarship for OBCs/ PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI)

The objective of the scheme is to recognise and promote quality education amongst Students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories by providing full financial support. The Scheme will cover OBC/EBC/DNT students for pursuing studies from Class IX to XII in reputed school shortlisted by the Govt.

The scheme is to be implemented through National Scholarship Portal.

30% of the slots shall be reserved for girl students. In the absence of sufficient number of girl students, the slots may be transferred to eligible boy students as per their inter-se merit.

The benefit of the Scheme will not be provided to more than 2 siblings in a family. The students will submit an affidavit to certify that he/she is not the third sibling of the family who is availing benefit under the Scheme.

The scholarship will be terminated if the student fails to get promoted to the next semester/ class.

The release of funds will be directly into the account of beneficiaries through DBT mode.

The scheme could not be implemented during 2021-22 due to administrative delay in receiving the approval of competent authority. Therefore, considering beginning year, current year beneficiary target/slot is 15,000 only.

CENTRAL SECTOR SCHEME OF SCHOLARSHIP FOR PM CARES CHILDREN (PM-CARE)

The objective of the scheme is to provide scholarship assistance to support children who have lost both the Parents or legal Guardian or Adoptive Parents or Surviving Parent to COVID-19 pandemic to complete their education from Class 1 onwards till they complete education till class 12.

Achievement under various schemes of BC Division in 2022-23

Scheme Financial (in lakh) Physical PM YASASVI Pre-Matric Scholarship to OBC/EBC & DNT Students 0.00 No. of beneficiaries are provided by States/UTs with subsequent year’s proposal Post-Matric Scholarship to OBC/EBC & DNT Students 0.34 Boys & Girls Hostels for OBCs Students 5.841 For 400 seats. SHREYAS National Fellowship for OBC students. 45.84 For 1067 students Dr. Ambedkar Scheme of Interest Sub. for Overseas Studies for OBC/EBC students 18.67 For 4708 of students PM-CARES Scholarship for PM-CARES childrens 789.40 3947 No. of students

Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY)

Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana(PM-AJAY) has been framed after merging the three erstwhile schemes of this Department, namely, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana(PMAGY), Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Caste Sub Plan(SCA to SCSP) and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chatrawas Yojana(BJRCY), to be implemented as components of the merged scheme, for better convergence and optimum utilization of resources. The objectives of the Scheme are as under:

(a) Reduce poverty of the SC communities by generation of additional employment opportunities through skill development, income generating schemes and other initiatives.

(b) Improve socio-economic developmental indicators by ensuring adequate infrastructure and requisite services in the SC dominated villages.

(c) Increase literacy and encourage enrollment of SCs in schools and higher educational institutions by providing adequate residential facilities in quality institutions, as well as residential schools where required, especially in the aspirational districts/ SC dominated blocks and elsewhere in India.

Component wise details are as under:

Adarsh Gram Component(Erstwhile PMAGY): The requisite inputs from January to December, 2022 are as under:

No. of new villages Selected No. of villages, selected earlier, where House Hold survey started No. of villages, selected earlier, where Village Development Plan generated No. of villages, selected earlier, declared as Adarsh Gram 11500 5225 4342 4242

Grants-in-Aid Component(Erstwhile SCA to SCSP): While merging the erstwhile scheme of Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for implementation as the component of ‘Grants-in-aid’ for District/State level projects for betterment of SCs of the merged scheme of Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), the following improvement have been made in the relevant guidelines:

(a) Project based approach : Emphasis on project-based approach to create a sustainable ecosystem for the target population and make them self-reliant in the long run.

(b) Decentralized Planning: Project design preferably at district level, in consultation with the Stake holders to take care of local needs and available resources.

(c) Enhancement of Financial Assistance for credit linked asses acquisition: The financial Assistance has been enhanced from Rs.10,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- or 50% of the asset cost, whichever is lesser for beneficiary/ household.

(d) Implementation of PM-AJAY Web portal: Web based portal https://pmajay.dosje.gov.in has been developed for submission, appraisal, and approval and monitoring of Annual Action Plan through portal.

(e) Provision for Project Implementation Units (PIUs): To assist the States/Union Territories at District Level in implementation and monitoring the component.

(f) Funds Allocation Criteria: The criteria for calculating Tentative Notional Allocation to difference States/Union Territories under the component of Grant-in-Aid has been simplified.

(iii)Hostel Component (Erstwhile BJRCY): The achievements are as under:-

Introduction of Web-portal: Web based portal( https://pmajay.dosje.gov.in) has been developed for submission, appraisal, and approval of Hostel’s proposal through portal. Color coding for the hostels: For better identification, the color of the building of hostels sanctioned under this component would be ‘Pink’ for Girls Hostels and ‘Dark Grey’ for Boys Hostels.

Scheme undertaken from special funds received under DAPSC: With a view to utilize an additional fund of Rs. 950.00 Crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes population of the country, the Government has approved a Scheme for providing one-time financial assistance aiming towards socio-economic empowerment of Scheduled Castes population through infrastructure development as well as income generation activities for the year 2022-23. The scheme consists of three components, which are Dr. Ambedkar Utsav Dham (DAUD) for construction of ‘community Hall’ in approximately 2800 villages with majority of Scheduled Castes population; Amrit Jala Dhaara for providing assistance of a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per unit or 50% of the project cost, whichever is less, to 16,000 Scheduled Castes persons/group of persons; and, Young Entrepreneur Scheme (YES) to provide assistance upto 50% of the project cost subject to a maximum of Rs. 60,000/- to 25,000 Scheduled Castes entrepreneurs. Achievement of all the three Corporations :

(a) National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC)

National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt. of India undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. NBCFDC was incorporated under Section 25 of the Companies Act 1956 on 13th January 1992 (now section 8 of Companies Act 2013) as a Company not for profit with an objective to promote economic and developmental activities for the benefit of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and to assist the poorer section of these classes in skill development and self-employment ventures.

) Loan Schemes for financial assistance of OBC beneficiaries

NBCFDC provides financial assistance through State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) nominated by the State Governments/UTs and Banks (RRBs & PSBs) who have signed MoA with NBCFDC. Members of Backward Classes with an Annual Family Income uptoRs. 3.00 Lakh are eligible to avail loans under NBCFDC schemes.

During the year 2022 (Jan-Nov’2022), NBCFDC disbursed funds of Rs. 418 Crores for 1,28,409 beneficiaries.

For the Financial Year 2022-23 Annual Action Plan of Rs. 678.05 Crore has been approved for 1,94,810 beneficiaries.

An amount of Rs. 252.50 Crores have been released for 86,667 beneficiaries during the period April’2022 to November’2022.

(b) National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC)

-Total Disbursement (As on 20.12.202 – Rs. 335.80 Crores

of Beneficiaries (As on 20.12.2022) – 20,234

National Fellowship Scheme for Scheduled Castes (NFSC)

Month Amount Disburse (in Crore) Total Number of students paid during the Month. October,2022 0.34 33 November,2022 11.79 1980 December, 2022 Achievement of disbursement for the month will reflect in january 2023, due to ongoing payment process in PFMS after approval.

Vanchit Ikai Samooh aur Vargon ko Aarthik Sahayata Yojana (VISVAS)- Interest subvention Scheme:

A total 28 Lending Institutions including 17 PSBs, 10 RRBs and 1 financial institution.

As per VISV Interest subvention amount of Rs.1.52 crore for 10,446 accounts.

(c) National Safai Karamchari Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC)

NSKFDC has sanctioned funds of Rs. 516.32 Crores to its Channelizing Agencies (CAs) for extending the benefits of its loan schemes to 55441 beneficiaries from the target group during the calendar year 2022 as on 20.12.2022. During the calendar year 2022 (as on 20.12.2022), NSKFDC has released funds of Rs.239.34 Crores for extending the benefits of its loan schemes to 40528 beneficiaries from the target group as per the details given below:

Sl. No. Name of State/UT FY 2022 Fin (Rs. In Lac) Phy. 1 Andhra Pradesh 2007.90 690 2 Gujarat 1060.19 576 3 Haryana 14.39 16 4 Kerala 17566.28 37046 5 Nagaland 137.25 114 6 Punjab 104.99 86 7 Tripura 612.54 177 8 West Bengal 1005.56 828 9. Rajasthan 1395.25 935 10 Himachal Pradesh 30.00 60 Total 23934.35 40528

Specific achievements of Commissions:

(a) National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK)

Following initiatives were taken during the period:

Two Regional Conferences and 15 meetings through VCs were held with State officials. During these meetings, the followings points were highlighted:

Relevant provisions of M. S. Act, 2013 be invoked in Fl Rs registered in sewer/septic tank death cases, investigation & trial should be fast tracked. Most of the states have no separate budget head and no allocation of funds for payment of compensation under the Supreme Court judgment dated 27.03.2014. Accordingly, they were advised to open appropriate budget heads and allocate funds for the purpose. Mechanization of sewer/septic tank cleaning be made on war footing in order to stop loss of valuable human life during such cleaning. Compensation be paid in the light of the Supreme Court judgment dated 27-03-2014 and keeping in view the humanitarian aspect of the level of financial and social suffering of the families of the deceased Compensation be paid in terms of the Supreme Court judgment over and above any payment made in pursuance of any other act/rule/guideline. Cases where legal heirs are not traceable, advertisement be made at least three times in one local and one national newspaper. Where partial payment had already been made, the details of the legal heirs might be ascertained from the bank account or payment voucher of the legal heirs. State Level Monitoring Committee meetings as well as District Vigilance Committee meetings need to be convened in the States in terms of M. S. Act, 2013 State level commission be constituted or any agency designated in terms of M. S. Act, 2013 on priority to look after the issues of Safai Karamcharis in the States.

One National Conference with State Level Safai Karamcharis Commissions was also held wherein detailed review of their structure, funds position and grievances handling, their problems, etc. was done. As a result, the state machinery was activated to implement various provisions of the Act. and awareness generated among various stake holders on the provisions of M.S. Act, 2013 and rights of Safai Karamcharis.

D.O. letters have been sent at various levels in the State including the Chief Secretaries of the states for expeditious payment of compensation, implementation of various provisions of M. S. Act, 2013 and for disposal of grievance petitions of Safai Karamcharis.

Achievement:

The following achievements were made:

Payment of Compensation in long pending Sewer Death cases: Compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs has been made in 144 of sewer death cases, pending for a long time. The year-wise groupings of these cases are as under:

S.No. Years Number of sewer deaths where Compensation has been released in 2022 1993-98 8 1999-2004 1 2005-2009 8 2010-2015 31 2016-2022 96 Total 144

➢ Expeditious payment of compensation: Immediate payment of Compensation Rs. 10.00 Lacs to the legal heirs of the deceased was made as enumerated below:

Cases in which payment of compensation made in a day/next day: 6 (Lucknow:2, Rai Bareli: 2 & Delhi:2). Cases in which payment of compensation made within a month: 5 (Pune:2, Kancheepuram, TN: 3)

➢ Cases closed: 36 numbers death cases were closed since legal heirs could not be located in spite of measures taken by the state authorities as mentioned above.

➢ The States have now started implementing the advice for opening budget and allocating funds for the specific purpose of payment of compensation in sewer death cases.

➢ Several State Level Monitoring Committee meetings as well as District Vigilance Committee meetings have been held in various states.

➢ Tripura & West Bengal have set up State Level Safai Karamcharis Commissions.

➢ Grievances Disposal Out of total 1258 number of grievances received from Safai Karamcharis across the country till December, 2022, 1240 grievances have been disposed off by the Commission during the year till December 2022 which amounts to 99% disposal rate.

➢ CPGRAM: Out of 51 pending grievances received through CPGRAM, 38 grievances have been disposed off and 14 transferred resulting in 98% disposal rate.

IT Initiatives:

Hands on training on e-office has been imparted to all the staff members and all the grievances files are routed and approved vide e-office. Two software engineers i.e. Senior Developer & Project Lead have been hired to effectively manage Commission’s website and develop complaint management system, store management system, etc.

Achievements of Dr. Ambedkar Foundation and Dr. Ambedkar International Centre:

Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) DAF has launched a new scheme Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE),which has been implemented in30 Central Universities throughout the country, for coaching of SC students for Civil Services Examination (CSE). 3000 students across the nation under this category are proposed to be covered under this scheme, with2332 Students already enrolled in this scheme. The ceiling in the grant as per the scheme has been fixed at Rs. 75.00 lakh per DACE (University), per year. Schemes (Dr. Ambedkar Foundation)

A. Dr. Ambedkar Medical Scheme was implemented successfully with 173 beneficiaries, amounting to Rs. 4.22.45 Lakh.

B. Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through inter Caste Marriages

benefitted 218 beneficiaries with total expenditure amounting to Rs. 521.12 Lakh.

C. Dr. Ambedkar National Relief to SC/ST victims of Atrocities was availedby6

beneficiaries, with the scheme amounting to Rs. 24.00 Lakh.

D. Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for celebration of Birth/Death Anniversary of Great Saints

(NGOs) was utilized by 15 beneficiaries with the total expenditure of Rs. 27.50 Lakh.

Presently 24 Dr. Ambedkar Chairs have been established in different Central and State Universities across the Country.

Academic Section(Dr. Ambedkar International Centre)

5 Post-Doctoral Fellows of Dr. Ambedkar National Post-Doctoral Fellowship

(National) have completed their PDF. 51 Doctoral Scholars under Dr. Ambedkar Doctoral Fellowship and 31 Post-Doctoral Scholars under Dr. Ambedkar National and Overseas Fellowship are currently working and arenear to completion of their Research work. More than 70 Research Publications in various reputed journals/ edited books/

monographs/ books were published by the Academic Section of the DAIC along with 2 Volumes of Samajik Nyay Sandesh. MOUs with 7 reputed Universities / Institutes have been signed with DAIC. DAIC fellows are working throughout the country, with28 Universities/ Institutions having Post- Doctoral Fellowship and 27 Universities/ Institutions having affiliation of Doctoral Fellowship.

DAIC has launched a Short-term Internship programme to allow young academic talent to be associated with DAIC and to gain exposure on the key research, academic and policy programmes. A newly commissioned and designed statue of Dr. Ambedkar with the total height of 24.1 Feet and weight of 3.7 tonnes has been installed facing the new gate, opening to Dr. Rajendra Prasad road, along with a video wall and all the latest security, connectivity, and aesthetic amenities and infrastructure. Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, the dynamic repository of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s life thought and vision, received thousands of visitors during the year, with more than twenty five thousand individuals congregating on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Achievements of NISD:

National Institute of Social Defence has three divisions, National Centre for Drug Abuse Prevention (NCDAP) Division, Senior Citizen Division and Transgender & Beggary Division–

Achievements and recognitions

Out of the total 1,970 programs earmarked for FY 2022-23, NISD has achieved 1,038 programs till 30th November 2022, including 533 activities in NCDAP; 266 programs in SC Division and 239 programs in T&B Division. NISD was honoured with the Certificate of Appreciation for its good efforts towards promoting the official languages. NISD received the certificate of appreciation from the Committee of Parliament on Official Languages.

Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA)

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment implements Central Sector Scheme of “Grant-in-Aid to Voluntary and other Organizations working for Scheduled Castes” under which financial assistance is provided to the NGOs for projects related to Education sector to Scheduled Caste students. Under the Scheme GIA is sanctioned for running the projects namely (i) Residential Schools (ii) Non Residential Schools and (iii) Hostels, both for Primary and Secondary Students and the scheme has been revised w.e.f 2022-23 as Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) and a new component under Mode-I has been added to the Scheme, under which every year a specified number of meritorious SC students in the country will be selected for quality residential education in top-class residential High Schools through a nation-wide entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM DAKSH) Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Scheme under which skilling are provided to marginalized persons covering SCs, OBCs, EBCs, DNTs, Sanitation workers including waste pickers, through Corporations( NSFDC, NBCFDC and NSKFDC) under Department of SJE.

Under PM DAKSHA Scheme NSFDC’s target are providing the skill training is 20,600 during 2022-23

The Skill training for 659 trainees has been commenced

(b) NBCFDC-

NBCFDC has been implementing skill development training programmes under Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) yojana so that the eligible members of target group i.e. persons belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Economically Backward Classes and De-notified Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribes may engage in wage/self-employment.

During the year, NBCFDC has sanctioned skill development training programmes for 19553 trainees.

(c) NSKFDC-

NSKFDC commenced 8909 skill training during 2022-23

Industry partners were shortlisted for providing Skill Development training and subsequent absorption

A total of 15 Training Partners have been shortlisted for implementation of training in Geriatric caregiver job role

Multiple CNA nodal agencies were nominated and bank accounts were opened subsequent to which unspent balances were transferred and further expenditure is being done through CNA accounts via PFMS

PM DAKSH was on boarded on UMANG app .

PM DAKSH scheme was on boarded on PFMS for DBT and REAT.

API integration with SMILE ( for fetching information of Transgenders) was done

National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE)

National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) under Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS). The Achievements during January-Dec. 2022 are as under –

Coverage of 3944 manual scavengers/dependants under various Skill Development Training programmes. Covered 8396 sanitation workers under RPL/Upskilling training programme. Provided assistance of Rs. 8.17 crore to 445 manual scavengers/dependants for general self employment programme. Provided assistance of Rs. 13.72 crore to 379 sanitation workers/dependants for sanitation related projects. Organised 258 workshops in various ULBs of the country on hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Transgender

The Ministry enacted “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019” and provisions of the same came into force on 10th Jan, 2020.

For implementation of the Act, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 have been formulated and same have been notified on 29.09.2020.

A National Council for Transgender Persons was constituted on 21st August 2020 to advise Government on policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons.

Ministry has launched a National Portal for Transgender Persons on 29.09.2020. Any Transgender applicant can obtain Certificate of Identity and Identity Card online without any physical interface with the office of issue. As of now, more than 9500 certificates have been issued.

A MoU has been signed with National Health Authority on 24.08.2022 for providing a comprehensive Medical package to Transgender Persons in convergence with Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The Comprehensive Package would cover all aspects of transition related healthcare for Transgender persons. It will also (not exhaustive) provide coverage for hormone therapy, gender reassignment surgery inclusive of post operation formalities which can be redeemed at all private and government healthcare facilities.

Senior Citizens –

During 2022, NGOs / Organisations have been provided with total grant in aid of ₹ 75.63 crore under the scheme of Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens . 04 new senior citizens homes have been commissioned under IPSrC 03 new Regional Resource Training Centres have been commissioned.

Elderline–

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched National Helpline for Senior Citizens (Toll free No. 14567) on 01.10.2022. The Elderline is function from 0800 hours in the morning to 2000 hours in the night, on all 7 days of the week. An amount of ₹ 40.40 crore has been released during 2022 for implementation of the Elderlline. At present the Elderline is functional in 31 States/ UTs.

Project Monitoring Unit (PMU )

The Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was established in 2020 for monitoring of schemes and programs being implemented. Young professionals of not more than 28 years from top Colleges/Institutions are engaged as PMUs for a period of 2 years. Currently, 41 PMUs (17 from 2021 Batch and 24 from 2022 Batch) are working.

Objectives

Assessing performance of GIA Institutionsbeing funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowermentthrough PMU visits to different states

Organizing and Facilitating the meetings between key stakeholders of Schemes and Projects

Creating awareness among different beneficiaries of the scheme at the ground level

Facilitating Coordination between Centre and state officials regarding Implementation of schemes

Outcome

The PMUs have done Inspections of about 1500 GIA Institutions under different Schemes like NAPDDR, AVYAY, Shreshtha, PM – AGY, PM – DAKSH, DDAC and ATF during 2022. Also they have helped the States in implementing various MoSJE Schemes.

NIC – Preparation of Disabled friendly websites, Single Dash Board

The Website of the DoSJE, URL: https://socialjustice.gov.in/ is Disabled Friendly. “Screen Reader Access” feature is enabled in the website. “Accessibility “options are provided by this Web site. Further, Dashboard is available on the website.

Disposal of CPGRAMS – The department has disposed off around 6455 grievances between the period from 01.01.2022 to till date (21.12.2022). Rationalization of National Awards – The Department has constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Secretary, DoSJE to rationalize the national awards of the department. Further, DoSJE has decided to windup all the individual and Institutional awards in the department. Henceforth, there will not be any separate category of Individual /Institutional National awards . However, ONLY ranking of Institutions will be done without any Award Money/Citation.

Participation in various Missions of the Government-

Department is actively participated in Mission UTKARSH, Updatation of Website, OUTPUT OUTCOME monitoring framework, AKAM, E-Samiksha, Zonal Council Meeting, Universal Periodic Review Working Group and other initiative of the Government. Department is also reviews its Scheme time to time and do all the efforts for reaching the benifits of the schemes to its all stake holders.

Regional Workshop: Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has initiated to conduct three regional workshop with the objective to create awareness about the schemes, Acts/Rules implemented by the Department among the State Governments and to resolve the issues with mutual discussion and for better implementation of the schemes at the gross root level. Details are as follows:

Regional Workshop for North and Eastern Region and some UTs (16 States/UTs) Regional Workshop for North and West Region and some UTs (12 States/UTs) Regional Workshop for South Region and some UTs (9 States/UTs)