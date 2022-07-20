Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing the following Overseas Scholarship schemes for SC etc. students

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been implementing the following Overseas Scholarship schemes:-

i. National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS)

ii. National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

The total number of scholarships available and awarded, gender-wise, course-wise and year-wise, for last five years is at Annexure I. The total number of applications received by the Government for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for last five years is at Annexure-II.

All the available scholarship slots have been duly filled under the NOS scheme. The vacant slots for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 were carried forward and were subsequently filled during the S.Y 2016-17 and 2017-18. Less number of applications received under National Overseas Scholarship for disabled students as many were not meeting the eligibility criteria like age, marks resulting in underutilization of available scholarship berths for consecutive years.

Annexure I

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

S NO. Year Stipulated No. of Slots Candidates Selected Gender Wise Field wise Male Female Engineering and Management Pure Science and Applied Science Agricultural Science and Medicine International Commerce, Accounting Finance Humanities & Social Science 1 2016-17 100 108* 72 36 51 18 11 08 20 2 2017-18 100 183* 136 47 106 25 07 03 42 3 2018-19 100 100 65 35 52 10 05 11 22 4 2019-20 100 100 70 30 70 13 07 02 08 5 2020-21 100 100 69 31 61 24 07 01 07# 6 2021-22 125 125 86 39 #Field wise distribution of seats has been done away with from 2020-21. 7 2022-23 125 125 89 36

* Vacant slots of previous years were carried over.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)

National Overseas Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Total number of scholarships awarded course-wise and gender-wise, for last five year is as under:-