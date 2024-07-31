Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Expands Skill Development Under PM-DAKSH Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Dakshta aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme which was launched in 2020-21 with an objective to enhance competency level of the different target groups like Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), De-notified Tribes (DNTs), Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs), Safai Mitras including Waste Pickers etc. to make them employable both in self- employment and wage-employment for their socio-economic development.

Most of the persons from the target group are having minimal economic assets; therefore, provision of training and enhancing their competencies is essential for economic empowerment / upliftment of these marginalized target groups.

Under this scheme, any OBC and EWS candidates whose annual family income is less than Rs. 3.00 lakh is eligible to get training whereas there is no income limit for the candidates belonging to SC/DNT/Safai Mitras including Waste Pickers.

The scheme has been approved for an amount of Rs. 450 Cr. from the years 2021-22 to 2025-26. There has been no change in Budget Estimate of 2024-25, which was Rs. 130 Crore under PM-DAKSH Scheme.