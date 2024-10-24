Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to Host Seminar on Economic Inclusion for Vulnerable Populations with World Bank Collaboration

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), in collaboration with the World Bank, would be hosting a seminar on ‘Economic Inclusion for the Vulnerable Population’, on 25th October 2024, in New Delhi tomorrow. This seminar is part of a series of consultations aimed at strengthening the delivery of social protection schemes and policies through insights gained from global experience sharing.

Secretary (DoSJE), Shri Amit Yadav, will deliver the Welcome Address, which will be followed by keynote addresses by Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE).

Shri Ajay Srivastava, Economic Advisor (DoSJE), will provide insights into the Department’s initiatives, focusing on how the Ministry’s programmes are driving economic inclusion. This will be followed by presentations on key schemes, such as the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) by Ms. Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary (MoRD), and on the SvaNidhi Scheme by Ms. Shalini Pandey, Director (MoHUA). Shri Amit Meena, Deputy Secretary (MoSDE), will present on the Economic Inclusion Schemes of the Ministry.

The collaboration with the World Bank is under a non-lending technical assistance agreement, to create a community of practice focused on extending social protection and care to the most vulnerable and deprived groups in India. The seminar will also focus on leveraging schemes implemented by the Ministry to ensure improved service delivery to those who need them the most.

The seminar will also feature global perspectives from distinguished speakers from the World Bank including Ms. Dalal Moosa, Senior Economist, Mr. Muderis Abdulahi Mohammed, Senior Social Protection Specialist, and Ms. Aneeka Rahman, Senior Social Protection Economist. Their insights will be supplemented by a presentation from Ms. Parikrama Chowdhry, Lead (Policy), J-Pal South Asia, focusing on global and local strategies for economic inclusion.

This seminar is part of a broader initiative to strengthen India’s social protection systems by building a collaborative framework between the Ministry and global development partners. The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment remains committed to ensuring effective service delivery and support for the country’s most vulnerable populations.