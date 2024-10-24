Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to Host ‘SAMAGAM’: Grand Finale Celebrating Initiatives for Senior Citizens

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) is set to host the Grand Finale Event, ‘SAMAGAM’, on 25th October 2024 at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Complex, New Delhi. The event would mark the culmination of a series of month-long activities organized by the Ministry, aimed at promoting the dignity, respect, and security of senior citizens across the Nation.

The event would be presided over by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar as Chief Guest, in the august presence of Ministers of State (SJE), Shri Ramdas Athawale and Shri B. L. Verma, along with Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, NITI Aayog. The Grand Finale would showcase the outcomes of these efforts, highlighting the positive impact made through policy interventions, community participation, and public outreach.

Over the past month, the Ministry, in collaboration with various Ministries, Departments, and public stakeholders, has implemented a wide range of initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens. These programmes were focused on enhancing their social and economic inclusion, providing them access to essential services, and raising public awareness about the challenges they face.

‘SAMAGAM’ is a testament to the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to senior citizens’ welfare. Through innovative programmes, collaborative efforts with stakeholders, and policy frameworks designed to address the needs of the elderly, the Ministry has worked tirelessly to ensure that senior citizens are not only supported but celebrated as valued members of society.

The event will also serve as a platform to reinforce the Ministry’s future goals for empowering senior citizens, focusing on health, financial security, and community engagement. In recognizing the contributions of senior citizens to society, ‘SAMAGAM’ aims to inspire greater societal responsibility towards creating a more inclusive, compassionate, and secure environment for the elderly.