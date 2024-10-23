Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to Host ‘Aradhana’: A Grand Celebration of Graceful Ageing and Indian Traditions

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) is set to host the mega cultural event ‘Aradhana’, with the theme, ‘Celebrating Graceful Ageing – Life Begins at 60’, on 24th October 2024, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B. L. Verma would preside over the event as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries in attendance would include Dr. Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson, NGO Anugraha and senior officials of the Ministry.

The event would be focusing on the Ministry’s commitment to the well-being of senior citizens and the promotion of active ageing in India. It would highlight the role that elders play in preserving and passing down the country’s rich artistic heritage. The event would honour and celebrate senior citizens through a series of captivating cultural performances by artists aged 60 years and above.

Event Highlights:

A mesmerizing Odissi dance performance by Guru Ranjana Gauhar, an iconic figure in Indian classical dance.

A vocal recital by Pt. Sajan Mishra, one of India’s most respected classical vocalists, known for his soulful renditions.

An ensemble of folk-dance performances, showcasing the vibrant and diverse cultural traditions of India.

‘Aradhana’ would emphasize the traditional Indian values of the Guru Shishya Parampara, inter-generational solidarity, and the respect and care that senior citizens receive in Indian society. Through this celebration, the Ministry aims to foster a greater understanding of the cultural significance of ageing gracefully and the vital contributions that older adults make in preserving the traditions of art and culture.

The event would serve as a platform to highlight the critical importance of inter-generational relationships, with a strong emphasis on preserving India’s cultural legacy. Through the performances, the event will promote respect, care, and appreciation for senior citizens as they continue to contribute to society in meaningful ways.