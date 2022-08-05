Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment invites nominations for Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) has invited nominations for Vayoshreshtha Samman (National Awards for Senior Citizens) 2022. The awards are to be conferred in13 categories to eminent citizens and institutions involved in rendering services for the cause of elderly persons, especially indigent senior citizens, as part of celebration of the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) on 1st October 2022.

Of the 13 categories, seven are meant for the institutions involved in rendering services for the cause of elderly persons. The remaining six categories are for the individuals rendering services for the cause of elderly persons.

The nominations are to be uploaded on the portal www.awards.gov.in in the prescribed format by 19th August 2022. The detailed guidelines, in this regard, are available on the website of MSJE i.e. https://socialjustice.gov.in.

The Best District Panchayat in providing services and facilities to Senior Citizen will get a citation, memento and a cash award of Rs. ten lakh.

The Best Institution for Research in the field of Ageing will receive a citation, memento and a cash award of Rs. five lakh. Likewise, the Best Institution for providing services to Senior Citizens and Awareness Generation will also receive a citation, memento and a cash award of Rs. five lakh.

In the individual category, the Centenarianaward will be conferred to renowned individuals who are above 90 years and are still physically active, independent and contributing to the society. The awardee will receive a citation, memento and a cash award of Rs. two lakh fifty thousand.

The award of Iconic Mother will be conferred to women senior citizens who in the face of great odds, brought up their children and supported them in being high achievers in the field of their choice. The recipient will get a citation, memento and a cash award of Rs. two lakh fifty thousand.

Click herefor the detailed information.