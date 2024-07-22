Ministry of Skill Development Launches Skill Development Programme in Schools

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including rural and urban areas of the State of West Bengal. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills. The brief of these schemes is as under:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country including rural areas.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self-employment of youth.

Imparting computer training is an integral part of the various schemes under Skill India Mission (SIM). All the courses and qualification packs developed and imparted to trainees under SIM are National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned and have dedicated modules to impart digital and soft skills imbedded in the course. Presently, under PMKVY 4.0, the training is imparted in 17 computer related job roles like Web Developer, Software Programmer, Database Administrator, Ai- Data Scientist, AI-Data Engineer, etc. Under JSS scheme, the training is provided for the job roles like Computer Application, Domestic Data Entry Operator, Assistant Computer Operator, etc. All courses under PMKVY give over thirty hours of training on digital literacy. Also, the digital literacy is an integral part of the curriculum of the CTS training programs. Training is imparted in computer related trades like Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Database System Assistant, Software Testing Assistant, etc. Under NAPS, apprentices can opt for the designated trades like ICT System Maintenance, CAD-CAM Operator cum Programmer, etc.

Further, the Ministry in partnership with industry is enhancing the knowledge and exposure of students in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality through Skill Hub Initiative (SHI), in which utilizing the existing infrastructure of schools and other educational institutions, advance vocational courses in Computer Science, AI, digital technologies etc. are imparted across the country to students of class IX to XII.

Funds released under PMKVY to the State of Gujarat is Rs. 13.08 Crore during FY 2023-24. Funds are being released under JSS scheme to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) directly. The funds released to the NGOs in the State of Gujarat is Rs. 4.48 Crore during FY 2023-24. Funds are not released directly to the districts. Day to day administration as well as financial control in respect of ITIs lies with the respective State Government/ UT Administration. Under NAPS, the establishments are incentivized by way of stipend support.

This information was given by the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.