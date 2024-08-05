Ministry of Skill Development Implements STRIVE Project to Enhance Industrial Skills

The Directorate General of Training under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship implemented the Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project which was a World Bank assisted Government of India project with the objective of improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through ITIs and apprenticeships. The duration of the project was from 2017-2024 (till May).

Under the project 500 ITIs (which include 467 Government and 33 Private ITIs) were selected for strengthening the infrastructure and for further enhancing the industry relevance of the training by upgradation of Lab, equipment and tools. State Wise number of ITIs selected are placed at Annexure I.

A total 90 Industry Clusters (ICs) signed the Industry Apprenticeship Initiative (IAI) grant agreement under STRIVE. State wise number of ICs onboarded under STRIVE are also placed at Annexure I.

Under STRIVE project, 02 ITIs from Jhansi (1 Govt and 1 Pvt) were selected from the Jhansi Parliamentary Constituency in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Their details are:

NCVT MIS Code Type ITI Name Address District GU09001561 Govt. Govt ITI, Jhansi GOVT. ITI GWALIOR ROAD JHANSI Jhansi PU09001984 Private Maa Pitambra

Pvt ITI Shivpuri Road, JMK Motors, Behind JK Hospital, Nan Jhansi

The duration of STRIVE project was from 2017 to 2024 (May 31). The project has now ended and no further ITI or IC can be selected under the STRIVE project.

However, under the STRIVE Project the implementation at the institute level was done by an Institute Management Committee (IMC), which also comprised of the members of local Industry, which worked towards day-to-day program implementation thereby enhancing the industry interaction in the ITIs.

Annexure I

State wise number of ITIs and Industry Clusters