Ministry of Skill Development Expands Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana for Industry-Relevant Skills

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing its flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) since 2015 for industry relevant skill development of the youth. PMKVY has two training components, namely, Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). Under PMKVY-STT, candidates are being trained in short duration courses through empanelled training centres (TCs) across the country, whereas, under PMKVY-RPL component, individuals with prior learning experience or skills are assessed and certified through orientation or bridge courses.

Under the PMKVY scheme, since 2015 till 30.6.2024, 1.48 crore candidates have been trained/oriented.

Under PMKVY, training centres are empanelled through the process of accreditation and affiliation through online portal Skill India Digital Hub.

Further, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) have been established across the country to run industry-driven courses of high quality with focus on employability and create an aspirational value for skill development training. As on 30.6.2024, 508 PMKKs are operational.

Also, under PMKVY, training is being conducted in Government and Private Schools, Colleges, Universities (including Skill Universities) and other Higher Education Institutions with an aim to utilize the permanent infrastructure and other resources available at these educational institutions.

As a result of above measures, as on 30.6.2024, training under PMKVY 4.0 is being conducted at 12,257 training locations across the country including at 10,006 Short Term training Centres and 2251 locations for Recognition of Prior Learning.

To monitor the effectiveness of the skill training provided under PMKVY the Ministry has launched Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) a unified platform that integrates skilling, education, employment, and entrepreneurship ecosystems to provide a life-long array of services targeting a wide range of stakeholders. The whole training life cycle of candidates and their tracking (from enrolment to post certification follow-up), details of trainers and assessors, accreditation and affiliation of training provider and training centre is captured and monitored through the SIDH. It performs Aadhaar Authentication and De-duplication check of candidate at the time of enrolment. SIDH is also integrated with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) platform to enable e-payments under Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) for all eligible stakeholders. In addition, details of the trained candidates are available on SIDH portal for connecting with potential employers. Through Skill India Digital Hub, candidates can have access to jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

Under the PMKVY scheme, Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards.

Under the first three versions, out of 56.88 lakh candidates that have been certified in STT, 24.3 lakh candidates have been reported placed. Out of these 24.3 lakh, 2.94 lakh have been reported to be self employed.