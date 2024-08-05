Ministry of Skill Development Expands Craftsmen Training Scheme Nationwide

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) through a network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for providing long term training. It is also running schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) & Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme for providing short term ‘Skill Development’ training to the youth belonging to all sections including the tribal community.

Under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), at present, there are 15,034 ITIs established in the country, out of which 1,628 ITIs (520 Government ITIs and 1108 Private ITIs) are established in tribal dominated areas. In State of Maharashtra, at present, there are 1042 ITIs running in the state, out of which 123 ITIs (62 Government ITIs and 61 Private ITIs) are established in tribal dominated areas of Maharashtra State.

The ITIs are under the administrative and financial control of the State Government. However, MSDE also runs schemes, from time to time, to provide financial support to the State/UT Governments for helping in establishment of ITIs in the country including in tribal dominated areas.

Till recently, the MSDE was implementing two schemes, namely “Skill Development in 48 Districts Affected by LWE (LWE scheme)” and “Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure in NE States (ESDI),” to provide financial assistance to State Governments for the establishment of ITIs in the country.

Under LWE scheme, 41 ITIs have been established in tribal dominated areas across the country, out of these 41 ITIs, 1 ITI is in the tribal dominated area of Maharashtra State. Under ESDI scheme, 23 ITIs have been established in tribal districts of 8 North Eastern States.

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) is a scheme under MSDE implemented through the agencies, to impart skill training to non-literates, neo-literates, persons with rudimentary level of education, and school dropouts up to 12th class in the age group of 15-45 years in rural areas and urban slums. The priority groups are women, SCs, STs, OBC and minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

At present, there are 290 JSSs functional across the country, out of which 69 are established in tribal dominated areas of the country. In the State of Maharashtra, at present, there are 21 functional JSS centers, out of which 4 are established in tribal dominated areas of Maharashtra State.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, with an objective to enable Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training for a better livelihood. Under PMKVY, skill development training has been imparted through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Under PMKVY 4.0, as on 30.06.2024, 12,257 training centres have been empaneled across the country, out of which 1,445 are in the tribal dominated areas of the country. Under PMKVY 4.0, as on 30.06.2024, 585 training centres have been empaneled in the State of Maharashtra, out of which 74 are in the tribal dominated areas of the Maharashtra State.

In the last five financial years, i.e., from 2019-20 to 2023-24, 5,28,866 and 3,40,089 candidates from Scheduled Tribes category have been trained in ITIs and JSS centers respectively. Under PMKVY 7,30,078 candidates have been trained from Scheduled Tribes category since inception, i.e., year 2015

List of State wise number of ITIs, PMKVY centers and JSS centers in tribal dominated areas of the country is attached at Annexure -1.

In addition to above mentioned schemes, Ministry of Tribal Affairs has taken various steps for upskilling and livelihood promotion of the tribal population through its various schemes:

‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM) scheme: Through this scheme of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) provides funds for establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) which are primarily clusters of tribal Self-Help Groups who are benefitted through value addition and marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFPs) / non-MFPs. A maximum amount of Rs 15.00 lakhs is provided to State Governments for establishing a VDVK Centre. Training and capacity building of VDVK members is an integral component for setting up these VDVKs. Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN): The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), a Scheme of Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) aims at targeted development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) residing in 18 States including 1 Union Territory. The scheme focuses on 11 critical interventions related to 9 key Ministries, in about 22,000 villages in 200 districts. One of the key interventions in the mission is facilitating skill and vocational training in PVTG habitations, development of multipurpose centres, tribal hostels, training/skilling/ entrepreneurship developments in Vandhan Vikas Kendra as per the suitable skills of these communities.

Annexure-1

State wise number of ITIs, PMKVY centers and JSS centers in tribal dominated areas of the country