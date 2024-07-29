Ministry of Skill Development Enhances Skill India Scheme in Gujarat

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including Gujarat. Implementation of these schemes is demand based and skill centers are opened accordingly. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills. The brief of these schemes is as under:
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country.
Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.
National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.
Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self employment of youth.
The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS Schemes of MSDE during the last three year ( FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24) are at Annexure-I to Annexure-IV respectively.
Placement were tracked in the full STT component in the first three versions of the PMKVY scheme which is PMVY1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 upto FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme is under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards. District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) are at Annexure-V.
Annexure-I
The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):
|
District
|FY 2021-22
|FY 2022-23
|FY2023-24
|Ahmadabad
|3,610
|553
|1,588
|Amreli
|357
|72
|738
|Anand
|543
|320
|313
|Arvalli
|–
|20
|171
|Banas Kantha
|4,386
|102
|592
|Bharuch
|521
|378
|79
|Bhavnagar
|561
|60
|467
|Botad
|405
|147
|373
|Chhotaudepur
|200
|240
|524
|Dang
|281
|163
|75
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|304
|8
|–
|Dohad
|173
|180
|201
|Gandhinagar
|1,721
|400
|601
|Gir Somnath
|385
|–
|96
|Jamnagar
|1,393
|406
|709
|Junagadh
|766
|394
|621
|Kachchh
|1,544
|389
|309
|Kheda
|574
|49
|89
|Mahesana
|2,566
|95
|2,201
|Mahisagar
|260
|111
|441
|Morbi
|320
|20
|218
|Narmada
|314
|230
|550
|Navsari
|348
|318
|437
|Panch Mahals
|279
|240
|454
|Patan
|1,080
|148
|1,882
|Porbandar
|180
|32
|–
|Rajkot
|808
|238
|80
|Sabar Kantha
|445
|54
|493
|Surat
|8,018
|487
|4,808
|Surendranagar
|200
|–
|101
|Tapi
|387
|236
|533
|Vadodara
|1,529
|170
|126
|Valsad
|543
|243
|199
Annexure-II
The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under JSS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):
|District
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|AHMADABAD
|1560
|2497
|0
|BANAS KANTHA
|1549
|0
|0
|BHARUCH
|1800
|2540
|1560
|GANDHINAGAR
|1800
|2700
|1800
|KACHCHH
|1800
|2700
|1800
|MAHESANA
|1800
|2700
|1800
|PATAN
|1800
|2680
|1800
|SABAR KANTHA
|1799
|2700
|1800
|SURAT
|1800
|2700
|1800
|VADODARA
|1720
|0
|0
|VALSAD
|1800
|2700
|1800
Annexure-III
The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under NAPS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):
|District
|FY-21-22
|FY-22-23
|FY-23-24
|Ahmadabad
|8,737
|8,947
|12,603
|Amreli
|908
|812
|617
|Anand
|672
|919
|1,149
|Arvalli
|281
|357
|289
|Banas Kantha
|853
|902
|910
|Bharuch
|2,688
|3,346
|3,797
|Bhavnagar
|1,080
|1,091
|1,418
|Botad
|190
|231
|257
|Chhotaudepur
|71
|146
|123
|Dang
|67
|46
|37
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|384
|384
|563
|Dohad
|291
|323
|511
|Gandhinagar
|2,089
|1,742
|1,923
|Gir Somnath
|498
|394
|419
|Jamnagar
|839
|592
|768
|Junagadh
|759
|820
|807
|Kachchh
|1,939
|1,458
|1,706
|Kheda
|1,090
|1,042
|1,038
|Mahesana
|1,646
|1,668
|1,997
|Mahisagar
|189
|170
|203
|Morbi
|949
|676
|640
|Narmada
|73
|87
|42
|Navsari
|438
|560
|909
|Panch Mahals
|1,704
|1,138
|1,599
|Patan
|456
|479
|530
|Porbandar
|554
|379
|245
|Rajkot
|2,710
|3,098
|2,800
|Sabar Kantha
|1,017
|978
|1,020
|Surat
|3,292
|3,797
|4,743
|Surendranagar
|621
|684
|639
|Tapi
|576
|436
|431
|Vadodara
|5,643
|5,154
|5,864
|Valsad
|3,906
|2,939
|3,259
Annexure-IV
The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under CTS during the last three year (FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023):
|Districts
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Ahmadabad
|6223
|6726
|7784
|Amreli
|1750
|1650
|2234
|Anand
|2684
|2789
|3408
|Arvalli
|2939
|3099
|3790
|Banas Kantha
|3414
|4022
|4414
|Bharuch
|2621
|3029
|3025
|Bhavnagar
|2336
|2282
|3157
|Botad
|482
|586
|798
|Chhotaudepur
|903
|975
|1311
|Dang
|329
|400
|460
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|758
|801
|769
|Dohad
|4386
|4575
|5119
|Gandhinagar
|1922
|2054
|2623
|Gir Somnath
|1026
|1052
|1164
|Jamnagar
|1895
|1800
|2239
|Junagadh
|2176
|2344
|2729
|Kachchh
|2256
|2629
|2589
|Kheda
|3025
|3330
|3760
|Mahesana
|4591
|4591
|5819
|Mahisagar
|1937
|1543
|1945
|Morbi
|571
|671
|659
|Narmada
|732
|760
|896
|Navsari
|3223
|3695
|3897
|Panch Mahals
|4982
|5226
|5786
|Patan
|2389
|2421
|2748
|Porbandar
|522
|473
|597
|Rajkot
|2422
|2477
|3006
|Sabar Kantha
|2555
|2782
|3251
|Surat
|4231
|3876
|4535
|Surendranagar
|2540
|2544
|2782
|Tapi
|1624
|1562
|1862
|Vadodara
|5602
|5574
|6257
|Valsad
|2190
|2309
|2931
Annexure-V
District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22):
|District
|FY 2019-20
|FY 2020-21
|FY 2021-22
|Ahmadabad
|5,588
|980
|282
|Amreli
|348
|188
|–
|Anand
|590
|249
|–
|Arvalli
|3
|–
|–
|Banas Kantha
|493
|–
|–
|Bharuch
|867
|640
|17
|Bhavnagar
|1,578
|136
|–
|Botad
|454
|207
|–
|Chhotaudepur
|344
|612
|25
|Dang
|283
|71
|–
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|63
|30
|–
|Dohad
|336
|–
|–
|Gandhinagar
|346
|188
|274
|Gir Somnath
|465
|88
|46
|Jamnagar
|2,522
|709
|263
|Junagadh
|1,593
|276
|173
|Kachchh
|1,559
|620
|224
|Kheda
|726
|167
|–
|Mahesana
|1,424
|16
|27
|Mahisagar
|296
|48
|75
|Morbi
|1,221
|462
|295
|Narmada
|360
|248
|–
|Navsari
|420
|81
|1
|Panch Mahals
|568
|392
|21
|Patan
|256
|–
|–
|Porbandar
|274
|–
|–
|Rajkot
|1,450
|700
|27
|Sabar Kantha
|253
|3
|–
|Surat
|3,543
|1,068
|1
|Surendranagar
|1,142
|1,280
|313
|Tapi
|464
|156
|1
|Vadodara
|1,422
|728
|8
|Valsad
|979
|568
|–