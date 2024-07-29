National

Ministry of Skill Development Enhances Skill India Scheme in Gujarat

By Odisha Diary bureau

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including Gujarat. Implementation of these schemes is demand based and skill centers are opened accordingly. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills. The brief of these schemes is as under:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self employment of youth.

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS Schemes of MSDE during the last three year ( FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24) are at Annexure-I to Annexure-IV respectively.

Placement were tracked in the full STT component in the first three versions of the PMKVY scheme which is PMVY1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 upto FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme is under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards. District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) are at Annexure-V.

Annexure-I

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

 

District

 FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY2023-24
Ahmadabad 3,610 553 1,588
Amreli 357 72 738
Anand 543 320 313
Arvalli 20 171
Banas Kantha 4,386 102 592
Bharuch 521 378 79
Bhavnagar 561 60 467
Botad 405 147 373
Chhotaudepur 200 240 524
Dang 281 163 75
Devbhumi Dwarka 304 8
Dohad 173 180 201
Gandhinagar 1,721 400 601
Gir Somnath 385 96
Jamnagar 1,393 406 709
Junagadh 766 394 621
Kachchh 1,544 389 309
Kheda 574 49 89
Mahesana 2,566 95 2,201
Mahisagar 260 111 441
Morbi 320 20 218
Narmada 314 230 550
Navsari 348 318 437
Panch Mahals 279 240 454
Patan 1,080 148 1,882
Porbandar 180 32
Rajkot 808 238 80
Sabar Kantha 445 54 493
Surat 8,018 487 4,808
Surendranagar 200 101
Tapi 387 236 533
Vadodara 1,529 170 126
Valsad 543 243 199

 

Annexure-II

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under JSS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

District 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24  
 
AHMADABAD 1560 2497 0  
BANAS KANTHA 1549 0 0  
BHARUCH 1800 2540 1560  
GANDHINAGAR 1800 2700 1800  
KACHCHH 1800 2700 1800  
MAHESANA 1800 2700 1800  
PATAN 1800 2680 1800  
SABAR KANTHA 1799 2700 1800  
SURAT 1800 2700 1800  
VADODARA 1720 0 0  
VALSAD 1800 2700 1800  

 

Annexure-III

 

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under NAPS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

District FY-21-22 FY-22-23 FY-23-24
Ahmadabad 8,737 8,947 12,603
Amreli 908 812 617
Anand 672 919 1,149
Arvalli 281 357 289
Banas Kantha 853 902 910
Bharuch 2,688 3,346 3,797
Bhavnagar 1,080 1,091 1,418
Botad 190 231 257
Chhotaudepur 71 146 123
Dang 67 46 37
Devbhumi Dwarka 384 384 563
Dohad 291 323 511
Gandhinagar 2,089 1,742 1,923
Gir Somnath 498 394 419
Jamnagar 839 592 768
Junagadh 759 820 807
Kachchh 1,939 1,458 1,706
Kheda 1,090 1,042 1,038
Mahesana 1,646 1,668 1,997
Mahisagar 189 170 203
Morbi 949 676 640
Narmada 73 87 42
Navsari 438 560 909
Panch Mahals 1,704 1,138 1,599
Patan 456 479 530
Porbandar 554 379 245
Rajkot 2,710 3,098 2,800
Sabar Kantha 1,017 978 1,020
Surat 3,292 3,797 4,743
Surendranagar 621 684 639
Tapi 576 436 431
Vadodara 5,643 5,154 5,864
Valsad 3,906 2,939 3,259

 

Annexure-IV

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under CTS during the last three year (FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023):

Districts 2021 2022 2023
Ahmadabad 6223 6726 7784
Amreli 1750 1650 2234
Anand 2684 2789 3408
Arvalli 2939 3099 3790
Banas Kantha 3414 4022 4414
Bharuch 2621 3029 3025
Bhavnagar 2336 2282 3157
Botad 482 586 798
Chhotaudepur 903 975 1311
Dang 329 400 460
Devbhumi Dwarka 758 801 769
Dohad 4386 4575 5119
Gandhinagar 1922 2054 2623
Gir Somnath 1026 1052 1164
Jamnagar 1895 1800 2239
Junagadh 2176 2344 2729
Kachchh 2256 2629 2589
Kheda 3025 3330 3760
Mahesana 4591 4591 5819
Mahisagar 1937 1543 1945
Morbi 571 671 659
Narmada 732 760 896
Navsari 3223 3695 3897
Panch Mahals 4982 5226 5786
Patan 2389 2421 2748
Porbandar 522 473 597
Rajkot 2422 2477 3006
Sabar Kantha 2555 2782 3251
Surat 4231 3876 4535
Surendranagar 2540 2544 2782
Tapi 1624 1562 1862
Vadodara 5602 5574 6257
Valsad 2190 2309 2931

 

Annexure-V

 

District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22):

District FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22
Ahmadabad 5,588 980 282
Amreli 348 188
Anand 590 249
Arvalli 3
Banas Kantha 493
Bharuch 867 640 17
Bhavnagar 1,578 136
Botad 454 207
Chhotaudepur 344 612 25
Dang 283 71
Devbhumi Dwarka 63 30
Dohad 336
Gandhinagar 346 188 274
Gir Somnath 465 88 46
Jamnagar 2,522 709 263
Junagadh 1,593 276 173
Kachchh 1,559 620 224
Kheda 726 167
Mahesana 1,424 16 27
Mahisagar 296 48 75
Morbi 1,221 462 295
Narmada 360 248
Navsari 420 81 1
Panch Mahals 568 392 21
Patan 256
Porbandar 274
Rajkot 1,450 700 27
Sabar Kantha 253 3
Surat 3,543 1,068 1
Surendranagar 1,142 1,280 313
Tapi 464 156 1
Vadodara 1,422 728 8
Valsad 979 568
