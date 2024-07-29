Ministry of Skill Development Enhances Skill India Scheme in Gujarat

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including Gujarat. Implementation of these schemes is demand based and skill centers are opened accordingly. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills. The brief of these schemes is as under:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self employment of youth.

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS Schemes of MSDE during the last three year ( FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24) are at Annexure-I to Annexure-IV respectively.

Placement were tracked in the full STT component in the first three versions of the PMKVY scheme which is PMVY1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 upto FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme is under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards. District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) are at Annexure-V.

Annexure-I

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under PMKVY during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

District FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY2023-24 Ahmadabad 3,610 553 1,588 Amreli 357 72 738 Anand 543 320 313 Arvalli – 20 171 Banas Kantha 4,386 102 592 Bharuch 521 378 79 Bhavnagar 561 60 467 Botad 405 147 373 Chhotaudepur 200 240 524 Dang 281 163 75 Devbhumi Dwarka 304 8 – Dohad 173 180 201 Gandhinagar 1,721 400 601 Gir Somnath 385 – 96 Jamnagar 1,393 406 709 Junagadh 766 394 621 Kachchh 1,544 389 309 Kheda 574 49 89 Mahesana 2,566 95 2,201 Mahisagar 260 111 441 Morbi 320 20 218 Narmada 314 230 550 Navsari 348 318 437 Panch Mahals 279 240 454 Patan 1,080 148 1,882 Porbandar 180 32 – Rajkot 808 238 80 Sabar Kantha 445 54 493 Surat 8,018 487 4,808 Surendranagar 200 – 101 Tapi 387 236 533 Vadodara 1,529 170 126 Valsad 543 243 199

Annexure-II

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under JSS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

District 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 AHMADABAD 1560 2497 0 BANAS KANTHA 1549 0 0 BHARUCH 1800 2540 1560 GANDHINAGAR 1800 2700 1800 KACHCHH 1800 2700 1800 MAHESANA 1800 2700 1800 PATAN 1800 2680 1800 SABAR KANTHA 1799 2700 1800 SURAT 1800 2700 1800 VADODARA 1720 0 0 VALSAD 1800 2700 1800

Annexure-III

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under NAPS during the last three year (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24):

District FY-21-22 FY-22-23 FY-23-24 Ahmadabad 8,737 8,947 12,603 Amreli 908 812 617 Anand 672 919 1,149 Arvalli 281 357 289 Banas Kantha 853 902 910 Bharuch 2,688 3,346 3,797 Bhavnagar 1,080 1,091 1,418 Botad 190 231 257 Chhotaudepur 71 146 123 Dang 67 46 37 Devbhumi Dwarka 384 384 563 Dohad 291 323 511 Gandhinagar 2,089 1,742 1,923 Gir Somnath 498 394 419 Jamnagar 839 592 768 Junagadh 759 820 807 Kachchh 1,939 1,458 1,706 Kheda 1,090 1,042 1,038 Mahesana 1,646 1,668 1,997 Mahisagar 189 170 203 Morbi 949 676 640 Narmada 73 87 42 Navsari 438 560 909 Panch Mahals 1,704 1,138 1,599 Patan 456 479 530 Porbandar 554 379 245 Rajkot 2,710 3,098 2,800 Sabar Kantha 1,017 978 1,020 Surat 3,292 3,797 4,743 Surendranagar 621 684 639 Tapi 576 436 431 Vadodara 5,643 5,154 5,864 Valsad 3,906 2,939 3,259

Annexure-IV

The district-wise number of candidates trained in Gujarat under CTS during the last three year (FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023):

Districts 2021 2022 2023 Ahmadabad 6223 6726 7784 Amreli 1750 1650 2234 Anand 2684 2789 3408 Arvalli 2939 3099 3790 Banas Kantha 3414 4022 4414 Bharuch 2621 3029 3025 Bhavnagar 2336 2282 3157 Botad 482 586 798 Chhotaudepur 903 975 1311 Dang 329 400 460 Devbhumi Dwarka 758 801 769 Dohad 4386 4575 5119 Gandhinagar 1922 2054 2623 Gir Somnath 1026 1052 1164 Jamnagar 1895 1800 2239 Junagadh 2176 2344 2729 Kachchh 2256 2629 2589 Kheda 3025 3330 3760 Mahesana 4591 4591 5819 Mahisagar 1937 1543 1945 Morbi 571 671 659 Narmada 732 760 896 Navsari 3223 3695 3897 Panch Mahals 4982 5226 5786 Patan 2389 2421 2748 Porbandar 522 473 597 Rajkot 2422 2477 3006 Sabar Kantha 2555 2782 3251 Surat 4231 3876 4535 Surendranagar 2540 2544 2782 Tapi 1624 1562 1862 Vadodara 5602 5574 6257 Valsad 2190 2309 2931

Annexure-V

District-wise details of candidates reported placed in Gujarat under STT component of PMKVY during the last three years (FY 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22):