Ministry of Skill Development Celebrates Success of Skill India Mission with Rising Youth Beneficiaries

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up- skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills.

 

The number of beneficiaries trained under different schemes of MSDE is given below:

 

S.No Name of the Scheme Total Beneficiaries
1. PMKVY(since inception (2015-16) to June, 2024) 1,48,11,506
2. JSS (since 2018-19 to June, 2024) 26,38,028
3. NAPS (since 2018-19 to June,2024) 29,91,072
4. CTS (since 2018 to 2023) 79,51,834

 

The district-wise number of beneficiaries under the schemes of MSDE in Rajasthan is given at Annexure-I.

 

Schemes for skill development are demand driven and open to everyone, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria. Efforts are regularly made to generate awareness about the schemes through different media platforms with a view to ensure larger coverage of beneficiaries.

Annexure-I

 

District-wise Number of beneficiaries in the State of Rajasthan under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS schemes of MSDE:

 

S. No. District PMKVY (2015-16 to June, 2024) JSS (2018-19 to June, 2024) NAPS (2018-19 to June, 2024) CTS

(2018-2023)
1 Ajmer 39,763 6,029 1,924 21,026
2 Alwar 86,351 0 21,143 55,576
3 Anupgarh 0 0 0 0
4 Balotra 0 0 0 0
5 Banswara 18,200 0 209 5,147
6 Baran 9,766 0 213 12,180
7 Barmer 25,118 5,400 138 10,068
8 Beawar 0 0 0 0
9 Bharatpur 52,426 0 426 41,211
10 Bhilwara 56,811 0 827 14,529
11 Bikaner 19,274 10,747 1,730 9,227
12 Bundi 13,543 0 284 12,832
13 Chittorgarh 31,128 0 927 10,239
14 Churu 44,840 0 378 16,423
15 Dausa 37,982 0 103 62,213
16 Deedwana-Kuchaman 0 0 0 0
17 Deeg 0 0 0 0
18 Dholpur 15,223 0 285 13,480
19 Dudu 0 0 0 0
20 Dungarpur 10,263 0 136 3,473
21 Ganganagar 55,604 0 573 13,895
22 Gangapur City 0 0 0 0
23 Hanumangarh 50,002 0 257 11,408
24 Jaipur 2,18,726 10,575 16,070 1,12,548
25 Jaipur (Rural) 0 0 0 0
26 Jaisalmer 10,631 5,400 55 2,650
27 Jalore 7,815 0 36 1,695
28 Jhalawar 18,014 10,641 177 7,692
29 Jhunjhunu 91,911 0 1,020 27,115
30 Jodhpur 38,510 0 1,867 21,966
31 Jodhpur (Rural) 0 0 0 0
32 Karauli 11,105 0 59 23,056
33 Kekri 0 0 0 0
34 Khairthal-Tijara 0 0 0 0
35 Kota 26,997 10,579 4,826 27,391
36 Kotputli-Behror 0 0 0 0
37 Nagaur 28,972 0 265 30,755
38 Neem Ka Thana 0 0 0 0
39 Pali 18,847 0 857 5,778
40 Phalodi 0 0 0 0
41 Pratapgarh 4,023 0 50 2,456
42 Rajsamand 14,454 0 323 4,112
43 Salumber 0 0 0 0
44 Sanchore 0 0 0 0
45 Sawai Madhopur 25,568 0 131 15,916
46 Shahpura 0 0 0 0
47 Sikar 56,192 10,678 928 36,499
48 Sirohi 10,390 0 202 3,275
49 Tonk 25,083 0 165 18,218
50 Udaipur 26,398 0 1,506 13,193
  Total 11,99,930 70,049 58,090 6,67,242

 

