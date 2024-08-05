Ministry of Skill Development Celebrates Success of Skill India Mission with Rising Youth Beneficiaries

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up- skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills.

The number of beneficiaries trained under different schemes of MSDE is given below:

S.No Name of the Scheme Total Beneficiaries 1. PMKVY(since inception (2015-16) to June, 2024) 1,48,11,506 2. JSS (since 2018-19 to June, 2024) 26,38,028 3. NAPS (since 2018-19 to June,2024) 29,91,072 4. CTS (since 2018 to 2023) 79,51,834

The district-wise number of beneficiaries under the schemes of MSDE in Rajasthan is given at Annexure-I.

Schemes for skill development are demand driven and open to everyone, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria. Efforts are regularly made to generate awareness about the schemes through different media platforms with a view to ensure larger coverage of beneficiaries.

