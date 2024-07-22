Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Reports Significant Impact of PM Vishwakarma Scheme on Women

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023. The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. Under the skilling component, the scheme aims to help artisans, including women artisans, enhance their traditional skills, acquire new techniques and produce improved products.

The scheme covers 18 trades. The artisans and craftspeople, including women, covered under these 18 trades are usually self-employed and are generally considered a part of the informal or unorganized sector of the economy. The beneficiaries under the scheme are also registered on the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) which makes them eligible to be considered for Priority Sector Lending.

As on 18.07.2024 a total of 2,28,17,230 artisans have been enrolled and 13,94,942 beneficiaries have been successfully registered out of which 5,42,222 are women. The total number of enrollments in West Bengal under the scheme is 7,73,617 of which 2,32,022 are women.

Further, 5,03,161 candidates have been provided with basic training in the Scheme across the country, out of which 2,74,703 are female. State/UT wise details of number of female candidates and total candidates certified in Basic Training under PM Vishwakarma Scheme is given at Annexure I.

Tailor (Darzi), Malakaar, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Basket Maker/ Basket Waver: Mat Maker/ Coir Weaver/ Broom Maker and Washerman (Dhobi) are the five trades in which the number of female candidates is higher than 50% as on 15th July 2024. The details are given at Annexure II.

Annexure I

State/UT wise details of number of female candidates and total candidates certified in Basic Training under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

S. No. State/UT Number of Female candidates certified under Basic Skill Training Total Number of candidates certified under Basic Skill Training 1 Andhra Pradesh 38,120 46,726 2 Assam 13,378 28,015 3 Bihar 2,371 3,800 4 Chandigarh 33 33 5 Chhattisgarh 9,252 13,926 6 Goa 2,243 2,425 7 Gujarat 37,984 79,632 8 Haryana 3,077 7,202 9 Himachal Pradesh 519 1,225 10 Jammu And Kashmir 30,695 81,485 11 Jharkhand 2,496 8,343 12 Karnataka 85,480 1,09,172 13 Kerala 272 576 14 Ladakh 826 1,009 15 Madhya Pradesh 6,767 16,548 16 Maharashtra 14,679 35,879 17 Manipur 463 691 18 Nagaland 110 194 19 Odisha 1,480 6,585 20 Punjab 1,061 1,547 21 Rajasthan 6,567 23,338 22 Telangana 4,611 12,127 23 Tripura 908 3,211 24 Uttar Pradesh 8,338 16,273 25 Uttarakhand 2,973 3,199 Grand Total 2,74,703 5,03,161

Annexure II

Details of five trades in which the number of female candidates is higher than 50% as on 15th July 2024

S. No. Trade Name Female Male Total Basic Training Certified Percentage of Female certified candidates w.r.t certified total certified candidates 1 Tailor (Darzi) 2,41,414 26,395 2,67,809 90.14% 2 Malakaar 11,658 3,065 14,723 79.18% 3 Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional) 867 304 1,171 74.04% 4 Basket Maker/ Basket Waver: Mat Maker/ Coir Weaver/ Broom Maker 3,899 1,848 5,747 67.84% 5 Washerman (Dhobi) 3,927 3,434 7,361 53.35%

