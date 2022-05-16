Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) partners with Indian School of Business (ISB) to further built capacity of officers from its ecosystem

New Delhi : In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious programme ‘Mission Karmayogi,’ which is a first-of-its-kind experiment in the direction of capacity building and modernising the mindset, methodology, and skill set of government employees, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) recently partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to conduct capacity-building programmes for MSDE officials.

A total of 120 officers (30 per batch) across divisions under MSDE would be undergoing a comprehensive five day long residential training across ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. The first batch of 30 officers have completed their training from ISB Mohali campus with a convocation ceremony held for the officers.

The MSDE Management Development Programme is aimed at upskilling the MSDE officers facilitating capacity building training of a mixed batch of officials including officers from MSDE, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Principals, Sector Skill Councils, CEOs, State Skill Mission Directors, and Jan Sikshan Sansthans (JSS) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The MoU between MSDE and ISB was signed in the presence of Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The primary goal of the programme is to strengthen leadership skills while developing a strategic mindset that will aid in gaining insights into data analytics and digital transformation. Through strategic leadership and management development programmes, the MSDE and ISB are encouraging officials to instill a culture of innovation within their respective organisations. The batches are strategically designed to encourage cross-learning while embracing new challenges and comprehending complexities to ensure sustained success.

The training at ISB was also graced by Sh. Parveen Pardesi, Member Admin, CBC who delivered a holistic lecture on the Role of Governance in building a Skill Ecosystem.

Expressing his view on the development programme, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that with India sprinting towards becoming a superpower, it is essential for government employees to upskill themselves to become productive contributors to the economic growth of India. We intend to promote cross-learning through these development programs, which will eventually lead to a practical understanding of the core components of business strategy and we look forward to creating a new generation of upskilled workforce that drives the innovative future of India, he added.

As per the advisory issued by Capacity Building Commission under Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), a standing Capacity Building Unit for MSDE was created via office memorandum dated 17 January 2022, which shall be responsible for coordination with Capacity Building Commission and implementation of various capacity building interventions for all employees under MSDE on a continuing based approach upon Training Need Analysis (TNA).

Key initiatives undertaken by Capacity Building exercise at MSDE, induction programs for India Skill Development Service (ISDS) officers; self- defense training of all the MSDE women employees; 5 days Art of Living training program in stress management for 765 officials MSDE officials; and capacity building in management and leadership of 120 officials including officers from MSDE ecosystem.