Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Launches Skill Development Programs to Boost Jobs in Goa

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including the State of Goa. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills.

Amongst the schemes of the MSDE, placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component of PMKVY in the first three versions of the scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards. Under STT component of PMKVY, 892 candidates were reported placed during the five years up to 2021-22 in the State of Goa.

MSDE through its autonomous institute i.e. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) has taken various initiatives for promotion Entrepreneurship Development in the country, including in the State of Goa. NIESBUD is providing mentoring and handholding support to budding entrepreneurs under programmes :-

(i) Strengthening Entrepreneurial Climate through Capacity Building, Incubation Support, Mentoring and Handholding sanctioned under Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Scheme. The Institute has given training on Entrepreneurship Development Programme for 335 beneficiaries in Goa under Sankalp Project.

(ii) The Institute has implemented projects for conducting awareness and sensitization programme in the NSTI/ ITIs, followed by selection of the prospective entrepreneurs for undergoing the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) and Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) under Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project. Under STRIVE project, the institute has conducted Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme for 522 beneficiaries and Entrepreneurship Development Programme for 252 beneficiaries in the State of Goa.

In addition to above, the Government has taken various initiatives to promote employment and/or micro entrepreneurship across the Country like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, PM GatiShakti Initiative, PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme), etc. Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, etc. are also oriented towards generating employment/entrepreneurial opportunities.