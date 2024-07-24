Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Launches Initiative to Boost Women’s Skills with New Centre

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/colleges/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including women.

In order to increase the participation of women under PMKVY, conveyance cost and expenditure towards boarding & lodging facilities are provided. Under the JSS scheme, focus is being given to women and other vulnerable sections. Government of India approved 30% reservation of seats for women candidates in all ITIs (Govt. & Private) in all courses and these seats could be filled based on the general reservation policy of each respective State/UTs. There are 19 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) and more than 300 ITIs exclusively for women.

Under the scheme of MSDE since inception, till June, 2024, women constituted about 36.59% of total candidates trained with share of women being as high as 82.01% and 44.30% under short term training programmes, namely JSS and PMKVY respectively.

Skill development centres are set up on the basis of assessment of demand. State-wise number of NSTIs exclusively for women, Total ITIs and Women ITIs are at Annexure-I.

Annexure-I

State/ Union Territory-wise number of NSTIs and ITIs Centers (As on 30.06.2024):