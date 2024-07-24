Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Enhances Skill Development Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up- skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country, including Madhya Pradesh. Schemes of MSDE are demand driven and open to all sections of the society. In ITIs, however, reservation policy are adopted by respective States/Union Territories. Number of total beneficiaries and tribal beneficiaries under different schemes of MSDE are given below:

S.No Name of the Scheme Total Beneficiaries Tribal Beneficiaries 1. PMKVY(since inception to June, 2024) 1,48,11,506 7,30,078 2. JSS (since 2018-19 to June, 2024) 26,38,028 3,60,616 3. NAPS (since 2018-19 to June,2024) 29,91,072 1,34,203 4. CTS (since 2018 to 2023) 79,51,834 6,38,630