Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Announces Reskilling Programs for Employees

Government is aware of the need of re-skilling among the country’s employee population. To address this need, Ministry of SkillDevelopment and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing itsflagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since

2015, for imparting skill development training through Short-TermTraining (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition ofPrior Learning (RPL) to youth, including employee population, acrossthe country

Under PMKVY, placement opportunities have been facilitated to STT certified candidates, and RPL involves the process of certification of already existing skills. Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22

Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards.

Under the PMKVY scheme, since 2015 till 30.6.2024, 1.48 crore candidates have been trained/oriented. Further, under the first three versions, out of 56.88 lakh candidates that have been certified in STT, 24.3 lakh candidates have been reported placed.