Ministry of Shipping announces Six attractive service opportunities for Agniveers from Indian Navy for smooth transition into Merchant Navy

New Delhi :The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) announced SIX attractive service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. The scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with rich naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world. The provisions were announced by the Directorate General of Shipping, a Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways organization in Mumbai today.

These schemes for Agniveers include transition from Ratings in Indian Navy to Certified Ratings in Merchant Navy, transition from Electrical Ratings in Indian Navy to Certified Electro Technical Ratings in Merchant Navy, transition from Ratings in Indian Navy to Certified Class IV-NCV CoC holder in Merchant Navy, transition from Electrical Ratings in Indian Navy to Certified Electro Technical Officers in Merchant Navy and transition from Cook in Indian Navy to Certified Cook Merchant Navy. The MoSPW will issue INDOS and CDC for those Agniveers who intends to explore in any of the said schemes through Indian Navy. Some of the schemes are devised for Agniveers with Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or ITI Trade Certificate in Electronic or Electrical stream – either joining with these qualification or acquiring these during their tenure with the Indian Navy.

The Agnipath scheme – a transformative move to modernize India’s armed forces – will create opportunities for the youth of the nation to serve the country and, at the same time, earn rich professional experience and training enabling them to seize opportunities. In order to provide global exposure via merchant navy, the MoPSW will work with the Indian Navy to train & equip the Agniveers & facilitate to take up alternate career in the merchant post four years stint with the Navy.

Speaking on the scheme, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The vision of PM Narendra Modiji through the transformative Agnipath scheme is an attempt that the profile of Indian armed forces remains youthful. They will be adaptive to newer technologies & prepare them through their stint with our world class Indian Navy to secure a lucrative career in the global merchant navy. We are working with Indian Navy to bridge the gap of skilled man force in the merchant navy through these schemes. It will help our Agniveers to get transited in the shipping sector and build an enticing career in merchant navy by contributing immensely through their rich skills & experience to the Indian marine economy.”

India is one of the largest manpower supplier to world Merchant fleet. Indian seafarers are certified as per STCW Convention and are in great demand internationally. The schemes are devised in a way to help the Agniveers for the smooth transition in the shipping sector. The MoPSW and Indian Navy will work closely in this regard.