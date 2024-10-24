Ministry of Rural Development Unveils ₹1,056.82 Crore Investment for Meghalaya’s Road Infrastructure

In a significant move to strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 88 roads measuring 782.155 km and 55 bridges under PMGSY-III, with an estimated investment of Rs. 1,056.82 crore to the State of Meghalaya.

Continuing this initiative, 55 roads of 443.26 km with an estimated investment of Rs. 412.34 crore had already been sanctioned in the State under PMGSY-III.

This initiative will:

– Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets

– Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

– Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region

– Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies

– Align with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat)

The projects under PMGSY-III will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development