Ministry of Rural Development announces Major Infrastructure Boost for State of Kerala

To strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the State of Kerala, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 33 roads measuring 159.86 km under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), with an estimated investment of Rs. 160.56 Crore to the State of Kerala.

This landmark initiative will:

– Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

– Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region.

– Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets.

– Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies.

– Align with the government’s vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The PMGSY-III project will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the State and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.