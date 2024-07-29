Ministry of Rural Development announces Major Infrastructure Boost for State of Karnataka

To strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in Karnataka, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 18 roads measuring 23.766 km and 2 bridges under PM-JANMAN, with an estimated investment of Rs. 25.1796 crore to the State of Karnataka.

This landmark initiative will:

– Improve socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), by saturating PVTG families and habitations by way of Enhancing connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres

– Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region

– Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets

– Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies

– Align with the government’s vision of a prosperous and a developed India (Viksit Bharat).