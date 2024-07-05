Ministry of Rural Development and Convergence Energy Services Limited signs MoU to facilitate Green Mobility for SHG Women of DAY-NRLM

The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) today signed an MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidy of EESL, to help facilitate “Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Bicycles” (STREE) for Self Help Group (SHG) Women under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). STREE intends to empower the rural economy, especially the rural women by providing them access to green mobility through the introduction of electric bicycles

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods from MoRD Smt. Smriti Sharan and MD & CEO, CESL from CESL Shri. Vishal Kapoor in the presence of Secretary, Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh stated that this partnership of Green Mobility will further support economic & social empowerment of rural women and accelerate enabling of Lakhpati Didis in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision.

Signing the MoU, Smt Smriti Sharan stated that this partnership with EESL will prove to be a boon to the SHG women in rural entrepreneurship with green wheels.

Signing the MoU, Shri Vishal Kapoor said through this intervention CESL is keen to support the Government’s initiative of enabling three crore “Lakhpati Didis” in rural areas, reflecting its commitment towards women empowerment & national green objectives.

The project aims to build livelihood opportunities independence and prosperity amongst SHG women, elevating their socio-economic standing. Additionally, the project intends to keep rural mobility congestion free thereby contributing towards decarbonisation of the last mile mobility space.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. CESL is focused on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change.

DAY- NRLM is focusing to promote SHG women led enterprises with diversified opportunities in manufacturing and service sector covering the farm and non-farm domains. Since its launch, DAY-NRLM has helped create the largest platform for social inclusion, access to financial services and women’s economic empowerment.

The MoU signing event was also joined by Ms Ritu Singh, DGM from CESL and Shri Rajeev Singhal from NMMU, MoRD and other officials from MoRD and CESL.