Ministry of Rural Development Allocates Rs. 114.32 Crore for 42 Road Projects in Tripura

To strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 42 roads measuring 118.756 km under Connectivity component of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), with an estimated investment of Rs. 114.32 crore, to the State of Tripura.

This landmark initiative will:

– Provide all weather road connectivity to 47 PVTG habitations in the State.

– Improve socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in the State.

– Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

– Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region

– Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets

– Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies

– Align with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat)

The projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Tribal Groups in North-Eastern region and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.