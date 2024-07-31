Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Unveils Policy to Mitigate Highway Traffic Congestion

There are instances of ribbon development, unauthorized parking, encroachments on/ along National Highways (NHs). In this regard, Ministry has taken measures for identification and removal of encroachments on NH right of way with assistance from State Govts. In order to involve citizens in this effort, Ministry has introduced a new feature in the “Rajmargyatra” mobile application enabling users to report unauthorized occupation on National Highways. This feature not only empowers users to flag such incidents but also serves to bolster safety measures along National Highways.

Further, for decongestion of stretches passing through built up areas, construction of Bypasses/Elevated roads/flyovers/underpasses/foot over bridges are taken up depending upon traffic volume, techno-economic feasibility, availability of land & funds and inter se priority. Also, in order to avoid re-occurrence of ribbon development, new bypasses/ highways are developed as access controlled facilities based on feasibility.

Special drive has been undertaken to remove such encroachment/unauthorized occupation from the National Highways including those in state of Uttarakhand. In this regard, Ministry has also requested all the state Governments to issue necessary instructions to local Revenue and Police authorities to extend the support to concerned Highway Administrations notified under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002 for removal of unauthorized occupations on National Highways.