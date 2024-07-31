Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Unveils Latest Progress on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Ministry has taken up construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway including spurs in 53 Nos. of packages having 1386 km length. As of June 2024, total 26 Nos. of packages have been completed. The physical progress of the work is 82% and cumulative length of 1136 km has been constructed.

The revised scheduled completion date is October, 2025.

The corridor provides connectivity to major economic centers within Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per the DPR, the impact includes reduction in distance from Delhi to JNPT by about 180 km and reduction in travel time of upto 50% to connected destinations.