Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Unveils Green Highways Project

Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance), Policy- 2015 was issued in 2015 by the ministry. As per the policy, plantations are carried out along available surplus median and roadside land of ROW. The plantations are carried out according to mandate of Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance), Policy-2015 following the guidelines and species matrix according to agro- climatic zone of the project area as defined in IRC: SP:21-2009 guidelines. The plantations are being done every year by way of Annual Plantation Action Plan. So far 402.28 lacs sapling have been planted with the involvement of various stakeholders. The details of plantations made so far (till 2023-24) are enclosed in Annexure.

