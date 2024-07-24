Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Releases Data on Road Accident Fatalities in India

Based on the data received from Police Department of States/ UTs, total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the country from calendar year 2018 to 2022 is given in the table below : –
|Year
|Total Number of Fatalities
|2018
|1,57,593
|2019
|1,58,984
|2020
|1,38,383
|2021
|1,53,972
|2022
|1,68,491
Ministry does not compile information/data regarding the nature of death. However, the number of fatalities due to road accidents in India classified according to traffic rule violations for the calendar year 2022 is given in the table below : –
|S. No
|Traffic Rule Violations
|Number of fatalities in 2022
|1
|Over-Speeding
|1,19,904
|2
|Drunken Driving/ Consumption of alcohol & drug
|4,201
|3
|Driving on Wrong side
|9,094
|4
|Jumping Red Light
|1,462
|5
|Use of Mobile Phone
|3,395
|6
|Others
|30,435
|Total
|1,68,491
The Government of India aims to reduce road fatalities & injuries by 50% by the year 2030, as per its commitment under the Stockholm Declaration. To this end, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has adopted a multi-pronged approach of 4E’s, namely, Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care. Accordingly, various initiatives have been taken by the Ministry as detailed at Annexure. Further, the notifications related to road and vehicle safety are notified from time to time after due consultation with all the concerned stakeholders.
Annexure
Details of various initiatives taken by the Ministry to address the issue of Road Safety: –
(1) Education:
- Ministry administers Road Safety Advocacy Scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for raising awareness about road safety and for administering road safety programs.
- Observance of National Road Safety Month/Week every year for spreading awareness and strengthening road safety.
- Ministry administers a scheme for setting up of Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs), Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs) and Driving Training Centres (DTCs) at state/district level across the Country.
(2) Engineering :
-
- Road engineering:
-
-
- Road Safety Audit (RSA) of all National Highways (NHs) has been made mandatory through third party auditors/ experts at all stages i.e. design, construction, operation and maintenance etc.
- High priority is accorded to identification and rectification of black spots /accident spots on NHs.
- Road Safety Officer (RSO) has been designated at each Regional Office of road owning agencies under the Ministry to look after RSA and other road safety related works. RSO of each RO will submit road worthiness certificate of National Highway under their jurisdiction biannually.
- Ministry administers the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) Project to establish a central repository for reporting, management and analysis of road accidents data across the Country.
- Ministry has issued guidelines for the provision of signages on Expressways and National Highways to offer improved visibility and intuitive guidance to the drivers.
- Provisions have been made in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for failure to comply with standards for the road design, construction and maintenance, as prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.
-
2.2 Vehicle engineering:
Ministry has taken various initiatives to make vehicles safer, including the following:-
-
-
- Mandatory provision of an airbag for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver.
- Prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motor cycle. It also specifies use of a safety harness, crash helmet and restricts speed to 40kmph.
- Mandatory provisions for fitment of following listed safety technologies: –
-
For M1 category vehicles:
- Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and co-driver.
- Manual Override for central locking system
- Over speed warning system.
For all M and N category vehicles:
- Reverse Parking Alert System
-
- Mandated Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) for certain classes of L [Motor vehicle with less than four wheels and includes a Quadricycle], M [Motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers] and N [Motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying goods which may also carry persons in addition to goods, subject to conditions stipulated in BIS standards] categories.
- Mandated speed limiting function/speed limiting device in all transport vehicles, except for two wheelers, three wheelers, quadricycles, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles.
- Published the rules for recognition, regulation and control of Automated Testing Stations, which define the procedure for fitness testing of vehicles through automated equipment and the procedure for grant of fitness certificate by ATSs. The rules have been further amended on 31.10.2022 and 14.03.2024.
- Formulated the Vehicle Scrapping Policy based on incentives/dis-incentives and for creating an ecosystem to phase out old, unfit and polluting vehicles.
- A Scheme to set up one model Inspection & Certification Centre in each State/UT with Central assistance for testing the fitness of vehicles through an automated system.
- Published rules regarding the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) to introduce the concept of safety rating of passenger cars and empower consumers to take informed decisions.
- Published rules regarding prescribed level playing field in the area of manufacturing of buses by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Bus Body Builders.
- Mandated vehicles, manufactured on or after 1st October, 2025, shall be fitted with an air-conditioning system for the cabin of vehicles of N2 (goods vehicle with gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12.0 tonnes) and N3 (goods vehicle with gross vehicle weight exceeding 12.0 tonnes) category.
-
(3) Enforcement:
-
- The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 as stands implemented provides for strict penalties for ensuring compliance and enhancing deterrence for violation of traffic rules and strict enforcement through use of technology.
- Ministry has issued rules for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety. The rules specify the detailed provisions for placement of electronic enforcement devices on high risk & high density corridors on National Highways, State Highways and critical junctions in cities with more than one million population.
- Ministry on 10th June, 2024 has issued an advisory to all the States and Union territories on technological interventions for ensuring compliance with Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.
(4) Emergency care:
-
- Ministry has for the protection of Good Samaritan, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.
- Ministry has enhanced compensation of victims of Hit and Run motor accidents (from Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 for death).
- The National Highways Authority of India has made provisions for ambulances with paramedical staff/Emergency Medical Technician/Nurse at toll plazas on the completed corridor of National Highways.
-
- Ministry along with National Health Authority (NHA), has implemented a pilot program for providing cashless treatment to victims of road accidents in Chandigarh and Assam.