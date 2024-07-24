Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Releases Data on Road Accident Fatalities in India

Based on the data received from Police Department of States/ UTs, total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the country from calendar year 2018 to 2022 is given in the table below : –

Year Total Number of Fatalities 2018 1,57,593 2019 1,58,984 2020 1,38,383 2021 1,53,972 2022 1,68,491

Ministry does not compile information/data regarding the nature of death. However, the number of fatalities due to road accidents in India classified according to traffic rule violations for the calendar year 2022 is given in the table below : –

S. No Traffic Rule Violations Number of fatalities in 2022 1 Over-Speeding 1,19,904 2 Drunken Driving/ Consumption of alcohol & drug 4,201 3 Driving on Wrong side 9,094 4 Jumping Red Light 1,462 5 Use of Mobile Phone 3,395 6 Others 30,435 Total 1,68,491

The Government of India aims to reduce road fatalities & injuries by 50% by the year 2030, as per its commitment under the Stockholm Declaration. To this end, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has adopted a multi-pronged approach of 4E’s, namely, Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care. Accordingly, various initiatives have been taken by the Ministry as detailed at Annexure. Further, the notifications related to road and vehicle safety are notified from time to time after due consultation with all the concerned stakeholders.